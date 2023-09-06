"What's different about Ben Shelton is that he has a winner's mentality, he believes he belongs at the top of this game" - father Bryan

Ben Shelton's father and former tennis professional Bryan Shelton recently gave insight into his son's mindset and believes that the American manifests a winner's mentality.

20-year-old Shelton cruised into his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the 2023 US Open after upsetting compatriot Frances Tiafoe in a four-set thriller 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-2.

The American will now lock horns with 23-time Major champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the summit clash of the New York event.

Following his show-stopping performance, Shelton's father Bryan expressed his views on the American's rise to prominence in the ATP circuit while talking on Behind the Racquet podcast.

He highlighted a father-son conversation where he enlightened the player to have a futuristic vision because he possesses the aptitude to have a greater impact on the sport.

"I am telling Ben you have an opportunity to make a huge impact on the sport and this world because you're visible," spoke Ben's father Bryan. "Yes, you have that talent, ability, the game and that's gonna continue to keep getting better and better."

Bryan further outlined Ben Shelton's winner mentality and applauded how he cultivates every stumble along the journey as a learning curve, with a stronger comeback each time.

"What's different about Ben is that he has a winner's mentality. He believes that he belongs at the top of this game. So every stumbling block along the way this year he's tried to take each one and learn something from it but every single time he's willing to jump in. The guy just keeps coming back."

He also lauded the reigning 2022 NCAA singles champion's nascent career and remarked the same to favor his evolution.

"His last 3 years, everything he's touched has turned into gold and I think that's such a good thing for him, his growth and his development," he added.

"I can bring some things to the table that you don't see in your normal ATP match" - Ben Shelton ahead of his SF clash against Novak Djokovic

US Open Tennis

Ben Shelton will take on Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the semifinal of the US Open on Saturday, 9th September.

In the post-match press conference following his quarterfinal victory over Frances Tiafoe, the 20-year-old pressed on his unorthodox gameplay, claiming this peculiar trait could help him deliver an optimal performance against the Serbian superstar. He added:

"I also think that you know, it's an advantage with my game style playing someone who's never played me before. I think that I can bring some things to the table that maybe you don't see in your normal match that you play on the ATP Tour," Ben Shelton said.

