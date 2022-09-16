When is the 2022 Laver Cup? What are the dates and schedule?

The Laver Cup has become one of the most highly-anticipated events on the tennis calendar since its inception in 2017. Fans are waiting with bated breath for the upcoming edition, but it's also set to be a bittersweet experience for everyone. While the event marks the return of Roger Federer, it will also be his farewell tournament as he's all set to retire.

The Laver Cup pits the best players from Europe against the rest of the world. Team Europe, captained by Bjorn Borg, has Federer, Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andy Murray in their ranks.

Laver Cup @LaverCup Congratulations on a transcendent competitive career. Thank you for being a never-ending source of inspiration. Congratulations on a transcendent competitive career. Thank you for being a never-ending source of inspiration. https://t.co/NBsutjkPGl

Team World, led by John McEnroe, will be represented by Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman, Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Minaur and Jack Sock. John Isner was initially set to participate as well, but an injury forced him out and he was replaced by fellow American Tiafoe.

This marks the first time that the "Big 4" of tennis - Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray - will compete in the Laver Cup together. Team Europe has reigned supreme so far, winning the previous four editions. Last year's event was pretty one-sided, with Team Europe winning 14-1. Team World faces an uphill battle this time as well, having to deal with the combined might of the Big 4.

With the 2022 edition set to begin soon, here's a look at the dates and schedule of the tournament:

Laver Cup 2022: Dates and Schedule

Team Europe celebrate winning the tournament in 2021.

The 2022 Laver Cup will mark its fifth edition and will be held from September 23-25. It will take place at the O2 Arena in London and will be played on indoor hard courts.

The event will be played in five sessions across three days. Each match win is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday and three points on Sunday. The first team to score 13 points is crowned the winner.

Laver Cup @LaverCup The free Laver Cup 2022 Fan Zone is open to the public from Thursday, September 22. bit.ly/3eT2ccV The free Laver Cup 2022 Fan Zone is open to the public from Thursday, September 22. bit.ly/3eT2ccV https://t.co/s4TL4AkZS1

The first couple of days are split into day and night sessions, beginning at 1 pm and 7 pm local time respectively. There is just one session on the final day, which starts at 12 noon local time.

Three singles matches along with a doubles match will take place on Friday, September 23 and on Saturday, September 24. The final day's schedule is dependent on how the teams have performed up to that point. If a team needs just one match to win the event, then just a solitary exhibition match will be played. More matches will be scheduled accordingly as per the score.

Click here to view the detailed schedule of the tournament.

