When Andre Agassi got Steffi Graf emotional and teary-eyed during her Tennis Hall of Fame ceremony

After failing to establish a connection with Steffi Graf in the early '90s, Andre Agassi married actress Brooke Shields in 1997. However, when that marriage ended within two years, Agassi once again pursued the legendary German player.

The two stars soon began dating and tied the knot on October 22, 2001. While Graf hung up her racquet in 1999, Agassi went on to play till 2006.

In 2004, 22-time Grand Slam champion Graf was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame Ceremony. Agassi was given the responsibility of introducing his wife, by the end of which, Graf struggles to control her tears.

Here are a few excerpts from Agassi's heartfelt speech.

"I realize the words have yet to be invented that are large enough, colorful enough, or true enough to express the heart and soul of this woman that I love — Stephanie."

"I wonder what can I possibly say to do justice to the way you’ve lived your life and the lives that you’ve changed. After years of writing to you each night, I have never been at a shortage of ways to reflect the light that you’ve brought into my life. And now, how ironic that in these few short moments, I need to capture in words these things I so deeply appreciate in you."

"You have always been about the action, not about the words. You have never defined yourself by what you have achieved, rather you have achieved by how you defined yourself. And even now, it has taken my breath away to see that you’ve quietly laid down your racquet to pursue love and motherhood with the same zeal and high standards you have always demanded of yourself."

"Ladies and gentlemen, I introduce to you the greatest person I’ve ever known — Stephanie Graff," Andre Agassi said.

Graf received a huge round of applause from the people in attendance and by the time she came up to speak, she had gotten all emotional.

"Tennis? I just think we've had enough, quite honestly" - Andre Agassi on his kids choosing different sports

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf share a combined 30 Majors

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have two kids — Jaden and Jaz — and neither of them followed in their parents' footsteps to play tennis. This came as good news for the tennis legends.

In an old interview, Agassi termed tennis a "weird sport" and stated that they had had enough.

"Tennis? I just think we've had enough, quite honestly. It's a weird sport. We don't see too many second-generation players. For us, it's about raising our children in a way we can share in their life and not always worry about their life. Jaden loves baseball and happens to be pretty good at it. I have no idea what he should be doing or not doing. I just take him and help him as much as I can," Andre Agassi said.

Graf stated that they never forced the kids to pick tennis as a profession and were happy that they were interested in other things.

"We never really introduced tennis so much into their lives. They've chosen other things that we were surprised with. They love their arts and music," Graf said.

Poll : 0 votes