"When you beat Carlos Alcaraz, it is installed directly in your head" - Lorenzo Musetti on 2022 Hamburg Open final

Lorenzo Musetti recently reflected on his Hamburg Open title win, which he achieved after defeating World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

In a thrilling three-set match, the Italian defeated Alcaraz to win his first tour-level title in Hamburg back in July. Musetti needed six chances to score a championship point before defeating the top-seeded Spanish teenager 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 in the title clash, which lasted two hours and 46 minutes.

The world number 24, in a recent interview with Gazzetta, noted that defeating a player like Alcaraz in the final is something that sticks in your head.

"Of course, when you manage to beat someone like Carlos Alcaraz, also in a final, it is obvious that it becomes a victory that is installed directly in your head," Lorenzo Musetti said.

According to him, these kinds of triumphs also don't ensure that one will win every game, and having faith in the direction you are going is crucial.

"It's times like this when you understand that you're going in the right direction, but I insist, that doesn't mean that things will always go well for you, or that you'll win every game. What is essential is to have faith in the path you are on," he added.

"I think I've grown a lot in these last few months, not only as a player on the court, but also as a person" - Lorenzo Musetti

Lorenzo Musetti said that he has developed significantly over the past few months, both as a player and as a person, and that for him, applying everything he learns in training sessions to his daily life is what matters most.

"I think I've grown a lot in these last few months, but not only as a player on the court, but also as a person," Musetti said, adding, "The truth is that I feel that every day I am training well, I try to take everything I train outside to the field, although that does not mean that I always succeed, but it is not the most important thing. For me the most important thing is to go to the shower knowing that you have given everything, that you did your best."

When asked if he plans to recruit a super coach, the Italian stated that he does not want to do so at the moment because he is quite happy with his childhood coach, Simone Tartarini.

"I know it's an opinion shared by several people, but I'd rather not listen to them. As I always say, Simone Tartarini is a person who has known me since I was a child, I have the utmost confidence in him and his work. If one day we decide that it may be good to add one more person to the team, then we will. But at the moment everything is fine as it is," he stated.

