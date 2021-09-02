Lorenzo Musetti's coach reveals Novak Djokovic allowed the Italian to train in his private indoor court amid poor weather conditions

Lorenzo Musetti's coach Simone Tartarini has revealed that the Italian got a chance to train with Novak Djokovic ahead of his US Open second-round clash against Reilly Opelka.

New York experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, thus ruining the training plans of many players - including Musetti. But Novak Djokovic's manager, Edoardo Artaldi, came to the Italian's rescue by offering to share their indoor training facilities.

"Yesterday we were talking with Edoardo Artaldi (Djokovic's manager) about the bad weather forecast and then he suggested we go and train with them, since luckily they have an indoor pitch," Tartarini said in a conversation with Ubitennis.

Lorenzo Musetti's coach further confirmed that both Novak Djokovic and his coach Marian Vajda were on board with the idea of inviting the teenager to train with them. Tartarini then went on to describe the luxurious villa in New Jersey where Djokovic is staying, which is replete with a park and an indoor field.

"The idea was immediately shared by both Vajda and Nole," Musetti's coach added. "And now we are in this beautiful place in New Jersey, a villa with an immense park and an indoor field, owned by a private individual who could be defined as wealthy, where Nole is a guest during the tournament."

Lorenzo Musetti's coach claimed that he and his ward are on excellent terms with Novak Djokovic and his team due to their closeness with the Serb's fitness trainer, Marco Panichi. But Tartarini reckons Djokovic's generosity could also be because he was impressed by Musetti's display against himself at Roland Garros.

Lorenzo Musetti after losing to Novak Djokovic at the 2021 French Open

Musetti had taken a two-sets-to-love lead against Djokovic in the fourth round of the 2021 French Open back in June. However, the 18-year-old couldn't sustain his form and eventually retired due to cramps late into the fifth set.

"Actually the relationship is excellent, first of all thanks to Marco Panichi (the athletic trainer), who is a very dear friend of mine, but we are on excellent terms, as I told you, also with his manager Edoardo Artaldi," Tartarini said. "Then of course, it may be that the match in Paris influenced Djokovic's consideration of Lorenzo."

Lorenzo Musetti & Novak Djokovic will both be in action on Thursday

Lorenzo Musetti will open the Day 4 play on Court 17, when he takes on home favorite Reilly Opelka. Play will begin an hour later than usual on Thursday, meaning the Italian will take the court at 12 pm local time.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, is scheduled to play the first match of the evening session at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic will take on Tallon Griekspoor in the second round, which will start at 7 pm local time.

