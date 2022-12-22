"When you can do what he did, anything is possible" - Patrick Mouratoglou confident about Holger Rune's chances of becoming World No. 1

Renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently discussed his new protege Holger Rune's possibilities of becoming World No. 1 and what he might accomplish in 2023 and further.

Rune is presently one of the most talented players on the ATP tour. The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, winning two ATP titles and winning his first Masters title.

The Danish player also reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the French Open, losing to Casper Ruud in a four-set thriller. Furthermore, Holger Rune's accomplishments secured him a career-high ranking of World No. 10.

In an interview with Eurosport, Patrick Mouratoglou, who joined Holger Rune's team earlier this year, stated that considering the 19-year-old's performances this year, being World No. 1 in 2023 is not out of the question.

"World No. 1 next year, is that realistic? Why not. When you can do what he did, anything is possible. Now, it's going to require him to be able to perform like he did in Bercy [at the Paris Masters], all year long, and especially in the Grand Slams and in the Masters 1000, where it counts the most," Mouratoglou said.

However, he swiftly emphasized that the route to the pinnacle of the ATP Rankings will not be "easy," but it is also not "unrealistic."

"So it's not going to be easy, obviously, but if it were easy to be the best in the world, we'd know already. Is that realistic? It's not unrealistic. It will be extremely difficult, but it is not unrealistic," Mouratoglou added.

"To imagine Holger Rune with 15 Grand Slams is too early, it's a little bit unrealistic" - Patrick Mouratoglou

Holger Rune pictured with Patrick Mouratoglou.

When asked if the goal for Holger Rune was to win 15 Grand Slam titles, Patrick Mouratoglou responded that he doesn't look that far because the Dane hasn't won one yet; instead, the Frenchman prefers to focus on the short-term high goals.

"I don't project that far because it's a little bit unrealistic. Today, he hasn't won a Grand Slam yet, so to imagine him with 15 Grand Slams is too early. I think you have to set yourself stages in life," Mouratoglou said.

"He will have to win one already. It will be a huge achievement. And then we'll probably aim higher. If he ever does. But already, we have very high goals in the short term. We'll concentrate on that and then we'll see," he further added.

