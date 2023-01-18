"When you have to be at a funeral at 5 but part of an expressionism painting at 7" - Tennis fans react to Victoria Azarenka's quirky choice of outfit

After Frances Tiafoe, Victoria Azarenka is now catching a lot of attention for her choice of outfit at the 2023 Australian Open. Azarenka has been wearing an outfit with a very similar design to that of fellow Nike athlete Tiafoe. The design is part of a new Nike kit line for some of their associated players competing at the Melbourne Grand Slam.

Azarenka, however, has worn different combinations of the colorful and flashy design in both her matches so far.

While she wore a full version of the kit in her first-round contest against 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, her outfit on Wednesday against Nadia Podoroska was all black with shorts over her black outfit featuring the now famous multi-colored wavy design. Meanwhile, her opponent in the second round, Podoroska, also sported a unique looking outfit.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Azarenka's quirky kit drew varied reactions from tennis fans, with many left astonished over the same. Some fans even compared her to American player Madison Brengle, who has also caught a bit of attention in the past for her different on-court outfits.

"When you have to be at a funeral at 5 but need be a part of an expressionism painting at 7," a fan expressed on Twitter.

"Suddenly Iga’s pyjamas look like haute couture," another fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans to Victoria Azarenka's oufit at the Australian Open:

Victoria Azarenka sets up Madison Keys clash at Australian Open 2023

Victoria Azarenka will face Madison Keys in the third round of the 2023 Australian Open.

Courtesy of a 6-1, 6-0 win over Nadia Podoroska on Wednesday, Azarenka will face American No. 3 and world no. 10 Madison Keys in what is expected to be a thrilling contest. Additionally, it will also be a battle between two players wearing similar kits. Like Azarenka, Keys has also worn the much talked about Nike outfit in both her matches so far at the 2023 Australian Open.

Both Keys and Azarenka have been in strong form during the tournament. Azarenka overcame a tricky first-round challenge against Sofia Kenin, winning a match between two former Australian Open champions, 6-4, 7-6(3). Against Podoroska, Azarenka lost the first game of the match before winning 12 consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Keys was forced to go the distance against Anna Blinkova in her opening match, eventually winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. In Wednesday's second-round match against Xinyu Wang, the American was more in control en route to a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

