"When are we going to stop putting players health in danger?" - Alize Cornet raises questions after Arthur Cazaux collapses at Miami Open

Alize Cornet recently raised questions after 21-year-old French star Arthur Cazaux collapsed mid-match at the 2024 Miami Open Qualifiers.

Cazaux, currently ranked 74th on the ATP rankings, was competing against his compatriot Harold Mayot in the qualifiers of the Miami Open when he fainted on the court, leading to the match being ended.

On Tuesday, March 19, Alize Cornet replied to a video posted by 'The Tennis Letter' on X (formerly Twitter) that captured the moment. She stated that the heat and humidity in Miami is unbearable. Cornet queried when tournament organizers would cease jeopardizing players' health.

“The heat and humidity are just insane here in Miami. When are we going to stop putting players health in danger?” She posted on X.

Alize Cornet was defeated in her qualifying match against Australia's Storm Hunter on Sunday, March 17. Cornet has participated in the tournament 15 times throughout her career, with her best finish being reaching the fourth round of the tournament in 2013.

This season, the former World No.11 has struggled with form, participating in 12 matches and winning only three.

Petra Kvitova absent from the 2024 Miami Open, Daniil Medvedev set to defend his title

Daniil Medvedev (L) and Petra Kvitova (R)

Czech star Petra Kvitova will not be competing at the 2024 Miami Open as she announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband and coach Jiri Vanek.

On New Year's Day, Kvitova posted on her Instagram feed that she will be welcoming a baby in the summer.

“On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer!” She posted.

At last year's edition, she defeated Belarusian star Elena Rybakina in the final to become the first Czech player to win the tournament.

Daniil Medvedev, on the other hand, defeated Italy's Jannik Sinner in the final to clinch the title, marking the fifth ATP Masters 1000 title of his career. This season, the Russian came in as the third seed and will face either Max Purcell or Marton Fucsovics in the second round on Friday, March 22.

The Miami Open will be Daniil Medvedev's fourth tournament of the season. He started at the Australian Open, where he reached the final but was defeated by Jannik Sinner. He then competed in the Dubai Tennis Championships but was knocked out in the semifinals by Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

His last tournament before the Miami Open was the Indian Wells Masters, where he lost in the final to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.