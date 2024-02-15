Serbian tennis sensation Hamad Medjedovic recently recalled receiving a pep talk from Novak Djokovic a few years ago.

After turning pro in the year 2021, Medjedovic has risen through the ranks in men's tennis swiftly in the recent past. He is close to breaking into the Top 100 as he currently sits in 107th place on the ATP rankings.

He proved his mettle by recently clinching the Next Gen ATP Finals. He defeated top seed Arthur Fils 3-4(6), 4-1, 4-2, 3-4(9), 4-1 in the final held on December 2, 2023, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Medjedovic owes a part of his success to fellow Serb, Djokovic. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has been providing mentorship and financial support to the youngster since holding a practice session together a few years ago.

In a recent episode of the YouTube podcast Reketiranje, Medjedovic talked about Djokovic instilling in him the belief to make it big.

"Something Novak told me about four or five years ago when I was finishing my junior career, we practiced and he called me to meet him and said, 'You have to start believing in your shots and your tennis. You have the game to become a top player. You've got a game, you just have to never doubt it'," the 20-year-old said. (via Nova.rs; translated)

Medjedovic continued:

"That's what I'm left with and what I remember – believe in your shots, believe you can do it. When you hear that from Novak, who is the best tennis player of all time, then you start thinking a little bit."

Hamad Medjedovic thanked Novak Djokovic after winning Next Gen Finals 2023

Hamad Medjedovic lifts the Next Gen ATP Finals 2023 trophy.

After his triumph at the Next Gen ATP Finals 2023, Hamad Medjedovic extended his gratitude to Novak Djokovic.

"Novak helped me a lot financially, gave me courts, coaches and everything a professional tennis player needs, he covered everything and paid for it. He definitely helped me a lot and he still helps me in every way he can. I'm glad he's there for me," Medjedovic said after beating Arthur Fils in the decider.

Medjedovic began his Next Gen campaign by overcoming Alex Michelsen 4-2, 4-3(7), 3-4(3), 3-4(5), 4-3(4) in a group-stage clash. He made his way into the knockouts after downing second-seed Luca Van Assche 4-2, 2-4, 4-3(7), 4-1 and beating Abdullah Shelbayh in a four-setter.

Medjedovic received a walkover in the semifinal as his opponent Dominic Stricker retired hurt while the score read 4-3(5), 2-1 in the Serb's favor.

