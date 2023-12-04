"Nice to see his gratitude" - Boris Becker reacts to Hamad Medjedovic thanking Novak Djokovic for helping him in his playing career

Boris Becker reacted to Hamad Medjedovic expressing his gratitude towards Novak Djokovic for helping him in advancing in his playing career.

Medjedovic defeated Arthur Fils 3-4(6), 4-1, 4-2, 3-4(9), 4-1 in two hours and 11 minutes at the King Abdullah Sports City to win the 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals.

Following his win, Medjedovic expressed his deep gratitude towards Djokovic's presence in his life. He acknowledged the immense support he had received from the World No. 1, both financially and in terms of providing essential resources such as coaches and courts.

The 20-year-old revealed that Novak Djokovic continues to cover all the expenses required for his career, a gesture that he deeply appreciates

"He helped me a lot financially, gave me courts, coaches and everything a professional tennis player needs, he covered everything and paid for it. He definitely helped me a lot and he still helps me in every way he can. I'm glad he's there for me," Medjedovic said (translated from German).

German tennis legend Boris Becker reacted to Hamad Medjedovic expressing his gratitude towards Novak Djokovic for his support in his career. Becker remarked that it was heartening to witness Medjedovic's appreciation for Djokovic's help.

"Nice to see his gratitude," Becker captioned his Instagram story.

Boris Becker's Instagram story

"I'm happy to follow in Novak Djokovic's footsteps in some way" - Hamad Medjedovic after winning the Next Gen ATP Finals

Hamad Medjedovic at the Next Gen ATP Finals

Following his win against Arthur Fils in the champion match at the Next Gen ATP Finals, Hamad Medjedovic expressed his happiness in winning the title. He also stated that he was happy that he could follow in the footsteps of his mentor and fellow Serb, Novak Djokovic, who had previously claimed the 2023 ATP Finals title.

"Two of us from Serbia. He won the big Masters, the real one, and I won the Next Gen. Obviously it's a huge thing and I'm happy to follow in his footsteps in some way," Medjedovic said (via ATP Tour).

During the post-match press conference, Medjedovic expressed that it was a "great thing" for Serbia that he and Djokovic were able to secure both the Finals and Next Gen titles.

“It is a great thing. He won the Finals and I won Next Gen. It is a great thing for our country. I am really proud to get this title for my country. I have not opened my phone yet, but I am sure he has sent a message to congratulate me,” he said.

Hamad Medjedovic further said that it was an "unreal feeling" after emerging victorious in the championship match against Fils.

“I feel amazing. It was unreal and still is. It was tough to process everything. It was a really tough match. I was on the edge of going crazy after the first set, but I managed to stay relaxed and focused and it is an unreal feeling,” Hamad Medjedovic added.

