Venus Williams recently saw the funny side of the luggage mishap she suffered during her campaign at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Williams, who received a wildcard entry into the main draw of the WTA 1000 event in Montreal, locked horns with compatriot Madison Keys in the first round on August 7. Keys defeated Williams 6-2, 7-5 in one hour and 52 minutes to record her fourth win over the 43-year-old in six meetings.

Prior to the clash, the former World No. 1 took to social media and called out American Airlines for sending her luggage to the Bahamas while she was competing in Montreal. She also expressed frustration at the lack of corrective measures taken by the airline.

"Dear American Airlines, I love flying with you all. I'm even in the million-mile club! I'm not sure why you sent my bags to the Bahamas when I was traveling to Montreal. Now I have a match today. I've been trying to get my bags for 3 days now. I think I have spent all my unlimited minutes calling you all, which has become my full-time job day and night. This has so much fun!" Williams wrote on Instagram.

Despite the unfortunate mishap, the seven-time Grand Slam champion arrived in style to her clash against Keys. The 43-year-old was dressed in a bright red kit from her personal brand "EleVen by Venus Williams" and matching red lipstick.

On Friday, August 11, Venus Williams shared a clip of herself wearing a Janet Jackson t-shirt, her sole outfit option due to her missing bags. Fittingly accompanied by the song "Together Again" by the famous popstar, the American humorously shared that she had been lying in the grass and dreaming about the moment when she would be reunited with her luggage.

"Me when I only had my Janet Jackson shirt to wear bc the airline sent my bag to the Caribbean. Walking my dog and laying in the grass and dreaming about when me and my bag would be together again," she posted on her Instagram story.

Williams' Instagram story

"Maybe this is how Atlas's abs feel" - Venus Williams jokes about her strenuous workout routine

Venus Williams

Venus Williams is set to compete at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati next, having received a wildcard into the event. This will mark the American's 10th appearance in the WTA 1000 event.

The seven-time Grand Slam geared up for the event with rigorous ab exercises, which left her feeling sore. She jokingly compared her condition to that of the Greek Titan Atlas, who was condemned to hold up the sky for eternity.

"I've done so many ab exercises this week. Maybe too many. Maybe this is how Atlas's abs feel. Even sore in bed. It's amazing. But...I'm NOWHERE near a six pack bc I eat candy smh," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Williams' Instagram story

Venus Williams will be up against 16th seed Veronika Kudermetova in her tournament opener at the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati.

