"When I start dating someone, it's not going to be a tennis player" - Madison Keys & Jessica Pegula joke about their contrasting marriage decisions

Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula recently shared their honest opinions on dating tennis players. Both the athletes are currently gearing up to compete in the upcoming tournaments of the 2025 tennis season.

Shortly after their US Open campaign, Pegula and Keys were seen talking about dating tennis players in the latest episode of their podcast, 'The Players Box,' which is hosted by Keys, Pegula, Jennifer Brady and Desirae Krawczyk. Here, both the players expressed their beliefs about never wanting to date a tennis player.

However, Keys, who once insisted she'd never date a tennis player, ended up marrying former professional player, Bjorn Fratangelo, who is currently a part of her coaching staff. Pegula stuck to the pact, as she tied the knot with businessman Taylor Gahagen in 2021. Revealing their thoughts and joking about their contrasting marriage decisions, they said: (2:05 onwards)

"I mean, I was always like I had always when I was like, 'Okay, when I start dating someone, it's not going to be a tennis player.' Then I married one," said Keys.

Replying to this, Pegula said:

"That's what I told myself and I didn't do it. So, I stuck."

Keys was last seen in action at the US Open, where she faced an early exit after being bested by Renata Zarazua in the first round in a tight three-setter.

On the other hand, Pegula delivered stunning performances in the tournament, as she reached the semi-finals. Here, she locked horns with Aryna Sabalenka, who registered a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win and advanced to the final.

Jessica Pegula's coach, Mark Knowles, reveals the secret behind her calm personality

Jessica Pegula's coach, Mark Knowles, recently sat for an interview with Tennis Channel, where he opened up about the reason behind the American's calm personality. Crediting her husband, Taylor Gahagen, her friends and the right environment around her, he said that these factors have made her more relaxed on the court.

Emphasizing the criticism she faces for not being more expressive and outgoing on the court, Pegula's coach said:

"She’s very balanced. She’s got a wonderful husband in Taylor, great family. She's got great friends on tour. You see a couple of them there doing the Players Box now, their podcast, you know, but she's also a fiery competitor inside. You know, people always ask her to kind of be a little bit more outward, a little bit more outgoing on the court, but that's just not her personality," said Knowles.

Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys recently made their frustrations clear about the unexpected match delays in their conversation with the Guardian.

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More