"When Naomi Osaka is on, its some of the best tennis ever" "Welcome back" - Fans delighted by Japanese's Miami Open 2R win over Elina Svitolina

Tennis fans were delighted to witness Naomi Osaka's win over Elina Svitolina in the second round of the 2024 Miami Open.

Osaka defeated No. 15 seed Elina Svitolina with a score of 6-2, 7-6 (5) to advance to the third round in Miami and improved her head-to-head record against the Ukrainian to 4-3.

In the third round, Osaka will go up against Caroline Garcia for the third time this season. Their first encounter was at the 2024 Australian Open, which saw Garcia emerge victorious with a score of 6-4, 7-6(2). However, Osaka managed to turn the tables at the Qatar Open, defeating Garcia 7-5, 6-4.

Tennis fans were thrilled to witness Naomi Osaka win over a formidable opponent like Elina Svitolina. Her performance following her return to the court after giving birth to her daughter Shai in July 2023 was commended by the fans.

Fans took to social media to express their joy over Osaka's victory. One fan praised the former World No. 1's game as some of the "best tennis" they have witnessed. The fan also expressed their anticipation of witnessing a fourth-round match between Osaka and Coco Gauff.

"When Naomi is on, its some of the best tennis ever! I hope we get that anticipated Coco/Naomi R4," a fan posted on Reddit.

Another fan shared that watching the intense match between Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina made their heart race with excitement.

"Oh my heart was pounding ... Welcome back OSAKA!!! What a match," the fan posted.

One fan stated that they couldn't wait for the four-time Grand Slam champion to return to the top of the rankings.

"Can't wait for Naomi to be on top again," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Naomi Osaka on her win against Elina Svitolina: "Definitely do think it was one of my best matches"

Speaking to the press following her win over Elina Svitolina, Naomi Osaka expressed that the win was one of her better performances in recent times. She also praised Svitolina, acknowledging her as a great player.

Osaka emphasized that she knew she had to bring her A-game in order to secure the win against the Ukrainian.

“I definitely do think it was one of my best matches, if not the best match. But I also want myself to play better and better every match. I feel like for me going into the match, I knew that she’s a great player, and I had no choice but to play really well if I wanted a chance to win,” Osaka said.

Osaka also revealed that her primary objective moving forward was to win tournaments.

“My biggest goal moving forward …. woo! Obviously, I want to win tournaments, but I know I have to take it one step at a time. Just winning matches. The more matches I win, the more comfortable I’ll be … and hopefully that will lead to holding something above my head one day,” she added.

Naomi Osaka will take on Caroline Garcia in the third round at the 2024 Miami Open on Sunday, March 24.

