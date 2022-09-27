When Novak Djokovic's son Stefan pestered his father to have him photographed alongside Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were briefly reunited as the legendary duo came together to represent Team Europe during the 2022 Laver Cup.

Djokovic and Nadal, who share an epic rivalry, have squared off just once this season, with the Spaniard reigning supreme in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Djokovic revealed during the course of a BBC interview recorded earlier this year that his son Stefan, who is a big fan of Nadal, wanted to know when the two would play each other so that he could be photographed alongside the Mallorcan.

"I hope that [if I were playing against Nadal, my son would be cheering for me]. But he asked me a few days ago, 'When is the next tournament where you're going to participate, where will Rafa also play?' I said, 'I am not sure. I hope it is very soon. Why are you asking me that?' He said, 'Because I would really like to take a photo with Rafa!' 'We can arrange that, I'm sure'," Djokovic disclosed in the interview which was recorded after the 2022 Australian Open.

Stefan won over several fans after he was seen practicing alongside his father during the Wimbledon Championships, which Novak Djokovic went on to win.

Novak Djokovic leads Rafael Nadal 30-29 as part of an epic 16-year rivalry that shows no signs of ebbing

Rafael Nadal emerges triumphant at the 2022 French Open

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal faced off for the first time in the quarterfinals of the 2006 French Open, where the Serb had to retire in the third set.

Since their first encounter at Roland Garros sixteen years ago, the pair have squared off 59 times, with Djokovic leading the head-to-head 30-29.

While Nadal has dominated on clay, Djokovic has ruled on grass. But the two have managed to breach each other's fortress on a few rare occasions.

In the 2011 Madrid Masters final, Novak Djokovic pulled off a sensational win against the King of Clay, beating him 7-5, 6-4.

The Spaniard beat Djokovic on grass in the 2007 Wimbledon semifinals and in the Queen's Club final a year later.

Following an interesting French Open draw in 2021 that saw Roger Federer, Djokovic, and Nadal in the same half, the Serb created a stir by getting the better of Nadal in the semifinals en route to a historic French Open title.

Battling pain and injury, the Spaniard tilted the scales at Roland Garros earlier this year by defeating his arch rival in the quarterfinals en route to a record-extending 14th French Open crown.

