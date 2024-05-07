"When you have POWER no other player comes close” - Fans react to Serena Williams posing with Michelle Yeoh in twin Balenciaga gowns at Met Gala 2024

Serena Williams made a dazzling appearance at the 2024 Met Gala in a gold outfit. She also posed with Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh which sparked reactions from fans.

The Met Gala, also called Met Ball, is an annual fundraising festival held to benefit the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in Manhattan.

This year's exhibit: 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', looked into technology's power to resurrect old worn-out garments, with the dress code as 'The Garden of Time" and was attended by some of the biggest celebrities across different fields. Some of the celebrities present were Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Jude Law, and many other stars.

The event was also attended by tennis stars Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Maria Sharapova.

Serena, who is no stranger to the Met Gala, appeared in a dazzling custom golden gown curated by Balenciaga. She wore black opera gloves which matched her black socks and stilettos and completed her look with a gold headpiece and some accessories.

Williams was also seen posing with Academy-Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, as the duo donned matching Balenciaga gowns.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the duo's meeting with one of the fans mentioning how no tennis player came close to Serena Williams in terms of popularity and power.

"See when you have POWER no other tennis player comes close hehe"

Another fan hilariously said that though both of them looked gorgeous, their dresses looked a bit like the Hershey's Kisses packaging.

"Two gorgeous queens. Though, they kinda dressed like Hershey Kisses"

Here are some other fan reactions with some joking about the duo's dresses

"Serena is dressed up as michelle's academy award" said a fan

"Both queens I Stan…. But not them dressing in some shiny foil-like sheets." a fan joked

"where is the theme umm" a fan questioned

Some other fans reacted to the outfits donned by the duo and made comparisons to food items and candies.

"I love them both. I really do. But. It’s giving baked potatoes" another fan joked

"coins in my purse" a fan quipped

"both my Hershey's and Ferrero Rocher sitting in my pantry" a fan compared

Serena Williams revealed her pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at the 2023 Met Gala

Serena Williams has graced the Met Gala numerous times in her career, but last year's event was a bit special for the American as she revealed that she was pregnant with her second child.

Williams attended the event with her husband, Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, as they dazzled in black as they donned Gucci. During an interview at the Gala, the 42-year-old was asked if she wanted to talk about a 'special guest', to which the American acted as if she didn't know what the conversation's topic was.

She eventually revealed that there were 'three' of them present at the event implying that she was pregnant.

"Okay, and our new edition. There's three of us here," Williams said.

The couple were blessed with their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian last August, almost six years after the birth of their first, Olympia in September 2017.

