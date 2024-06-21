"When Rafael Nadal came, Carlos Alcaraz regretted not skipping Coco Gauff" - Fans hilariously react to Alcaraz building his perfect Wimbledon player

Carlos Alcaraz taking up the 'Build Your Perfect Player' challenge by Wimbledon has sparked hilarious reactions from the fans. The Spaniard was defending his title at the Queen's Club Championships, however, his run came to an end after a loss to Jack Draper.

Alcaraz recently took up Wimbledon's Build Your Perfect Player challenge where a random player pops up on screen and one has to assign these players to one of the categories - serve, forehand, backhand, touch, speed, and mentality based on that player's skills.

The Spaniard found his name in the list of players and placed himself in the speed category. He then assigned Stefanos Tsitsipas and Ons Jabeur to the forehand and touch categories respectively. The 21-year-old then got Coco Gauff, who he placed in the mentality category, and immediately got Rafael Nadal next. He pondered for some time but eventually placed him in serve and finally placed Elina Svitolina for backhand.

The sigh Carlos Alcaraz let out after seeing Nadal as one of the player options was interpreted by fans as regret for having placed Gauff in the mentality section. They took to social media and reacted hilariously to the moment.

One fan joked how Alcaraz regretted not skipping Gauff when the 38-year-old popped up.

"When Rafa came, he regret(ted) inmediatly not skipping Coco"

Another fan mentioned how they found the Spaniard's regret hilarious and were sure that he didn't watch women's tennis since he would have placed Gauff in backhand if he did.

"The instant regret of putting coco in mentality ijbol.. and the way he doesn’t watch women’s tennis cuz I wouldn’t hesitate to put coco in backhand seksksksk."

Here are some other fan reactions.

"Ga-uff he's never beating the allegations 😭😭😭." a fan joked.

"I think he actually started well with this until he didn't put Gauff for backhand." a fan opined.

Here are some fan reactions from Reddit.

"His disappointment at getting Rafa immediately after having filled the Mentality slot :D."

"The hesitation before Nadal's serve or backhand. 😂 Such a lose-lose situation."

"He instantly regretted putting coco in mentality after seeing rafa😂."

Carlos Alcaraz lost to Jack Draper at the 2024 Queen's Club Championships

cinch Championships - Day Four

After a highly successful French Open campaign, where Carlos Alcaraz won his third Grand Slam, the Spaniard entered the grass season having to defend two titles - Queen's Club and Wimbledon.

The 21-year-old's title defense at the Queen's Club Championships got off to a flying start as he took out Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 7-5 in the opening round.

Alcaraz came up against newly crowned British No. 1 Jack Draper next. The Brit won the BOSS Open, defeating Matteo Berrettini coming into Queens. He got a 6-3, 6-2 win against Mariano Navone in the first round.

Draper stunned Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(3), 6-3 in an hour and 39 minutes to end the Spaniard's title defense. The former will play Tommy Paul in the next round, while Alcaraz will shift his focus to Wimbledon.

