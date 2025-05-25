"When Rafael Nadal left, I thought, 'What do I do now?'"- Novak Djokovic gets emotional over Spaniard's retirement after French Open tribute

Novak Djokovic made a surprising revelation, admitting that he lost all motivation after Rafael Nadal retired from tennis. His emotional comments came shortly after the Spaniard was honored with a heartfelt tribute at the French Open.

Djokovic recently won the Geneva Open and arrived in Paris just in time to attend Nadal’s farewell ceremony. The tribute was held to honor his incredible achievement of winning 14 titles at Roland Garros and his unmatched dominance at the tournament for nearly 20 years.

The Serb enjoyed the company of Roger Federer and Andy Murray, as the 'Big Four' reunited at Court Philippe-Chatrier. They laughed, hugged, and shared a warm moment while celebrating the big day.

A few moments later, Novak Djokovic sat down for his pre-tournament press conference and opened up about how Rafael Nadal’s retirement had impacted him emotionally. He said:

"For me, it's been very difficult to stay motivated to compete after his retirement. Honestly, I didn't think it would affect me this way, but I feel like a part of me has gone with him, and it's been a huge challenge for me to regain the joy on the court and the strength to continue competing."

"When Rafa left tennis, I felt something I'd never experienced before. I thought, 'What do I do now?' On the court, I've felt discouraged, but luckily, I've found other things that inspire me to continue, and after six months, I can say that I feel much better," he added.

Nadal delivered a heartfelt speech at Roland Garros, where he spoke about how much his rivalries with Djokovic, Federer, and Murray meant to him. He credited them for pushing him to his limits and shaping him into the player he became.

Novak Djokovic reveals French Open 2025 goals

Novak Djokovic | Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic had a fantastic run at the Geneva Open, where he defeated Hubert Hurkacz in the final to win the title. After the win, he told SportKlub that his main focus now is to win another Grand Slam, and with the French Open underway, he knows the opportunity is right in front of him.

Djokovic said:

"I had come close to winning some important titles in recent months, but consistency is still lacking. I keep looking for confidence, the level of play, and the mobility to win another Grand Slam. That's what I want the most and why I keep playing."

The Serb also shared how relieving it was to finally reach the milestone of winning his 100th career title at Geneva:

"Opportunities like this won't be so common for me, so I was very nervous and stressed because I knew this tournament could be one of my last chances to reach 100 titles. I'm glad to have broken the ice by achieving that longed-for victory that many people asked me about. I've put a lot of pressure on myself with this, so winning the title is a relief."

Djokovic is set to begin his French Open campaign against Mackenzie McDonald on Tuesday, May 27.

