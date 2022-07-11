"When you reach certain heights, you're a multiple Slam winner, you want to see how far you can go as a tennis player" - Novak Djokovic after Wimbledon win

Novak Djokovic has said that he wants to see how far he can go after beating Nick Kyrgios on Sunday to win his seventh Wimbledon title.

In a keenly fought match, the top seed recovered from a set down before two breaks of Kyrgios' serve in the next two sets enabled him to triumph in a fourth-set tiebreak.

It was the Serb's 21st Major triumph, seventh at Wimbledon, as he pulled level with Pete Sampras and is now only one behind all-time leader Roger Federer. Djokovic is also the fourth player to win four straight Wimbledon titles, emulating Bjorn Borg, Sampras and Federer.

Following his triumph, Djokovic said on Tennis TV that he's passionate about the game and hungry for more success despite his plethora of on-court achievements.

"When you reach certain heights, you're a multiple Slam winner, you feel good, you want to keep going, you constantly want to improve, you want to see how far you can go as a tennis player really," said Djokovic.

He explained that it's his love for the game that motivates him to train for hours at the gym, play with his son Stefan or take on Kyrgios in a Wimbledon final

"At the end of the day, I really love the sport. I am very passionate about being out on the practice court, and I don't mind training hours and hours, and playing with my son, with my sparring partner or with Nick Kyrgios in the final at Wimbledon. I just love hitting the tennis ball."

Having broken Federer's record of most weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings, Djokovic said that he now strives to perform his best in the biggest matches at the Grand Slams.

"I have achieved the most weeks at no. 1 last year. So I felt like I was not chasing that any more. So I can focus all my attention to the big matches. ... As a professional tennis player, in terms of goals, biggest tournaments, Grand Slams motivate me the most."

"I've got a lot of respect for his game; he's a fantastic player" - Novak Djokovic on Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic (right) beat Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic had trouble reading Nick Kyrgios' serve in the first set and a half during the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

However, as Kyrgios' level dropped after winning the opening set, the Serb seized on his opportunity. He rode a lone break in the second set before saving four break points, including three from 40-0 down, to serve out the set and level proceedings.

Lauding Kyrgios' serve, Djokovic called it one of the best he has faced, despite the Australian not being as tall as Ivo Karlovic, John Isner or Reilly Opelka.

"I have played Karlovic, Isner. Haven't played Opelka. These guys have tremendous serves, also because they are so tall. But for somebody who's not so tall as these guys, he's (Kyrgios) probably got the best serve I've ever faced."

Explaining why Kyrgios' serve is difficult to read, Djokovic, widely regarded as one of the game's best returners, said that the Australian doesn't change his ball toss but can 'hit all the angles'.

"Return has served me quite well in my career, but it was frustrating today at times," said Djokovic. "He was cruising through his service games, particularly in the first set and a half. It was just so difficult to read because he just always tosses at the same spot. He can hit all the angles. I've got a lot of respect for his game. I think he's a fantastic player."

Djokovic also noted that his superior Grand Slam experience came in handy against a dangerous grasscourt player like Kyrgios, who was playing his first Major final.

"Staying composed mentally, staying present, staying grounded and thinking about the next point," said the Serb. "I knew coming into the match, Nick is a very dangerous player, particularly on grass."

"He didn't have experience of playing in a Grand Slam final before. So I knew my advantage is that when that moment arises when result can go both ways, I just need to be mentally there present and not lose concentration, which happened, and it helped again," he added.

Djokovic observed that it was an even contest for large swathes except at the fag end of the third, where Kyrgios squandered a 40-0 lead, serving at 4-4. The Serb promptly served out the set a game later.

"He kept going. I think it was very even until 4-all in the third. 40-love. He really gifted me that game. He made a double fault. I made some returns in. He just started talking to his box. I felt like, 'ok this is my opportunity to really step up' and capitalise on the opportunity, and that's what happened."

The fourth set was another tight affair, which the World No. 7 was 'glad to overcome'.

"Even in the fourth, when I was two sets to one up, it was really anybody's game until the tiebreak," said the Serb. "When it mattered, I just read his serve well, put it back in play, made him play, made a few unforced errors. And the next thing I was 6-1 up in tiebreak. So, of course, I am glad to overcome this big challenge."

The set featured no breaks of serve, but the 21-time Major winner upped the ante in the tiebreak. Kyrgios saved two championship points but was powerless to avert a third.

