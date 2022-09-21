When Roger Federer thrashed Juan Martin Del Potro in the QFs of the 2009 Australian Open a day after learning that him and his wife were expecting twins

Roger Federer is one of the greatest tennis players of all time and has had a glittering career, winning 20 Grand Slam titles and recently announced his retirement from tennis. He mentioned his friends, his team and wife Mirka in his retirement announcement.

Roger Federer and Mirka Federer have been together for over 20 years and have two pairs of twins. the first of whom was born in 2009.

The couple learned on January 26, 2009 that they were expecting to be parents, and the following day, Federer had his Australian Open quarterfinal against Juan Martin Del Potro, who was the eighth seed at the time.

The Swiss produced a dominant display against the Argentine to thrash him 6-3, 6-0, 6-0 and reach the semifinals of the Melbourne Major. He was dominant throughout the match, serving 12 aces and winning 32 out of 37 points on his first serve.

Roger Federer also hit 38 winners and just nine unforced errors. It was a comprehensive and well-earned win for the Swiss.

He later beat Andy Roddick 6-2, 7-5, 7-5 in the semifinals to set up a final against his rival and top seed Rafael Nadal. The two played out a thrilling match with the Spaniard winning 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-2 to win his maiden Australian Open crown.

Federer and Del Potro have locked horns on 25 occasions, with the Swiss leading their head-to-head 18-7.

Their first meeting came in the second round of Wimbledon in 2007, with the Swiss winning 6-2, 7-5, 6-1. The two later faced each other in the semifinals of the 2009 French Open and Federer won 3-6, 7-6(2), 2-6, 6-1, 6-4. This saw him take a 6-0 head-to-head lead.

Del Potro's first win against Federer was probably the biggest victory of his career. The Argentine beat Federer in a thrilling five-set final at the 2009 US Open to win his first and only Grand Slam.

The two continued to meet in the latter stages of numerous tournaments and the 20-time Grand Slam champion maintained his dominant record. However, the final encounter between them saw Del Potro come out on top as he beat Federer 6-4, 6-7(8), 7-6(2) to win his only Masters 1000 title at the Indian Wells Masters in 2018.

