"When you see grown guys tearing up like kids without control, it just proves how much tennis meant to him, how much he’s going to miss it” - Felix Auger-Aliassime on Roger Federer's farewell

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada's rising star, recently shared his thoughts on the night Roger Federer played his farewell match and sobbed with rival and friend Rafael Nadal before retiring from professional tennis.

Auger-Aliassime witnessed an emotional night at the 2022 Laver Cup where fellow players and fans all across the globe saw Federer swing his racket for the final time in a professional match, bidding adieu to the sport after 24 years.

Speaking to ATPTour.com recently, the Canadian expressed how blue it was to see Federer leave, even if the night also marked a celebration of his illustrious career. He thanked and wished the 20-time Grand Slam champion for all his achievements and stated how excited he is for the next chapter of the Swiss maestro's life.

It was sad in a way to see him go but, on the other hand, it was a celebration of his career,” Auger-Aliassime said. “How much he’s impacted the world of sports and just to thank him in the end for everything he did. It’s good to know that he’ll be around. I’m really looking forward to his next chapter,” Auger Aliassime said.

Being the next generation in tennis, Felix Auger-Aliassime appreciated how these grown-up players teared-up like kids, which only showcased how much tennis meant to them in their life.

“I think they really did an amazing job of creating a great night of tennis – the speeches, the videos, the singing with the families,” Felix Auger-Aliassime said. “It made it a very emotional night. When you see grown guys tearing up, like kids, without control it just proves how much tennis meant to him, how much he’s going to miss it,” Auger-Aliassime added.

Felix Auger-Aliassime to face Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of the 2022 Astana Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Meanwhile, World No. 13 Felix Auger Aliassime will take on Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of the 2022 Astana Open.

The Canadian has had a solid season so far. He led his country to victory at the ATP Cup to begin the year. His big break came at the Rotterdam Open, where he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to clinch his first ATP title in his ninth attempt. The 22-year-old has won 40 matches against 23 losses this year and is currently the eighth seed in the tournament.

Roberto Bautista Agut, on the other end, is also having a pretty successful season himself. The Spaniard has accumulated two titles this season at the Qatar Open and the Austrian Open, taking his ATP career title count to 11.

The World No. 21 made the final of the Mallorca Open as well, but lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in a tight three-set encounter. The veteran Spaniard has won 34 matches against 14 losses this year.

