"When we still had hopes of Federer‘s comeback" - Fans pick Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic moments as their favorites from 2022 season

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic dominated tennis fans' choices of their favorite moments on the ATP Tour this season.

Supporters gamely reminisced, backing their idols as they answered a query from the men's tour on Twitter. Federer's retirement may still be hard to digest for the majority of his fans, but there have been lots of occasions to cherish, even from the ones leading up to it.

During Wimbledon this past July, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was among those who attended the centenary celebration of its famed Centre Court – a time when hopes of him staging a comeback were still high.

"Roger Federer (goat emoji) at Wimbledon 2022 #CentreCourt100. What a spectacular standing ovation for this most beloved Maestro. When we still had hopes of Federer ‘s comeback (three crying emojis). #RForever #ThankYouRoger #peRFect #RF," said a fan.

Of course, who would forget the now iconic 'FeDal' moment during the Laver Cup where two of the greatest rivals wore their hearts on their sleeves, holding hands as they shed tears with the Swiss maestro bidding goodbye to his storied career.

"There’s something to learn from Roger Federer. Behave in a way that your fiercest rivals are still sad to see you go. Tennis won’t be the same without him!" chose the fan.

Lopa @LaVidaLopa @atptour There’s something to learn from Roger Federer. Behave in a way that your fiercest rivals are still sad to see you go. Tennis won’t be the same without him! @atptour There’s something to learn from Roger Federer. Behave in a way that your fiercest rivals are still sad to see you go. Tennis won’t be the same without him! 😭 https://t.co/dXm4RB7by3

Nadal's spectacular start to the season, where he won his 21st Grand Slam in the Australian Open, was what struck his fans the most.

"Rafa (Nadal)’s triumphant comeback win at the Australian Open. Not only did it give him the lead in the Slam race, but it proved Rafa is the greatest fighter in tennis," picked a supporter.

Chris @PSWhore @atptour Rafa’s triumphant comeback win at the Australian Open. Not only did it give him the lead in the Slam race, but it proved Rafa is the greatest fighter in tennis. @atptour Rafa’s triumphant comeback win at the Australian Open. Not only did it give him the lead in the Slam race, but it proved Rafa is the greatest fighter in tennis. https://t.co/luaSIGbWIo

Ppeanut @Ppeanut5 @atptour Rafa winning AO for a second time in the most amazing way. @atptour Rafa winning AO for a second time in the most amazing way. https://t.co/gMnB8HujQJ

Nadal's second Slam of the year and 14th at Roland Garros made it all sweeter.

After a tumultuous start to the season where Djokovic got embroiled in a deportation brouhaha in Australia, fans could only heave a sigh of relief that he continued to display his winning ways whenever he was allowed.

"After everything [that] happened with him, Novak Djokovic still managed to create history by winning five titles this year (Rome, Wimbledon, Tel Aviv, Astana and Nitto ATP Finals) and also winning [the] biggest paycheck in the history. Novak Djokovic is the real G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time)," a fan said.

Shane Gupta @Shanegupta99 [Rome, Wimbledon, Tel Aviv, Astana & Nitto ATP Finals] and also winning biggest paycheck in the history . Novak Djokovic is the Real G.O.A.T . @atptour After everything happened with him, Novak Djokovic still managed to create history by winning 5 titles this year[Rome, Wimbledon, Tel Aviv, Astana & Nitto ATP Finals] and also winning biggest paycheck in the history. Novak Djokovic is the Real G.O.A.T @atptour After everything happened with him, Novak Djokovic still managed to create history by winning 5 titles this year🏆[Rome, Wimbledon, Tel Aviv, Astana & Nitto ATP Finals] and also winning biggest paycheck in the history👏. Novak Djokovic is the Real G.O.A.T🙌💖.

While many consider Wimbledon to be eight-time champion Federer's turf, a fan believes the Serb could stake his claim.

"Undoubtedly this one. King of Wimbledon one more time," pointed out a supporter.

Bishal @bishalc004 @atptour Undoubtedly this one. King of Wimbledon one more time @atptour Undoubtedly this one. King of Wimbledon one more time 💚 https://t.co/72E75iKPPK

When Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic teamed up in London for 2022 Laver Cup

The Big Four, which includes Andy Murray (second from left), during the 2022 Laver Cup off-court activities

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic set aside any stories of rivalry as they teamed up in the Laver Cup last September.

The Swiss tennis icon enjoyed being on the same team as his greatest foes.

"I really enjoyed my time with Novak and also Andy and everybody on the team who I got to know better, I'm truly grateful and happy that I can spend time and pick their brains and ask questions or they can ask me questions, whatever it is, and we can be open and honest, talking about it," said the Swiss Maestro in a press conference.

"This week is special, Novak and Andy, and, of course, Rafa. The takeaway is that you can co-exist easily in this environment," he added.

Djokovic agreed with Federer's sentiments, stating:

"Co-existing in this environment with respect and admiration for each other is something that I feel like we can all do," said the 21-time Major winner.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes