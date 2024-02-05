"When in Texas" - Caroline Wozniacki and Eugenie Bouchard take delight in cowboy boots gifted to them at Dallas Open exhibition

Caroline Wozniacki and Eugenie Bouchard were elated as they recently shared pictures of cowboy boots gifted to them at the Dallas Open exhibition.

Bouchard and Wozniacki faced off at an exhibition in Dallas on Sunday, February 4. The former World No. 1 defeated Bouchard 6-4, 6-2. Although the match wasn't broadcast, it served as the official opening event for the ATP 250 tournament held at the Southern Methodist University tennis complex.

This year's tournament will feature top stars such as Frances Tiafoe, Adrian Mannarino, Christopher Eubanks, Tommy Paul, Max Purcell, Jordan Thompson, Ben Shelton, and others. China's Wu Yibing, the reigning champion, is not participating this year.

On Saturday, Bouchard and Wozniacki took to their Instagram stories to share pictures of the boots that were gifted to them. Caroline Wozniacki shared Eugenie Bouchard's post and expressed her appreciation for Texas through the caption.

"We got boots!!! @CarolineWozniacki," Bouchard wrote.

"When in Texas," Wozniacki captioned.

Cowboy boots received by Wozniacki and Eugenie Bouchard

A video was also released on X (formerly Twitter) by a fan account that featured their reaction when they unboxed the cowboy boots.

Eugenie Bouchard hasn't competed in a WTA tournament since the Abierto de Guadalajara in September 2023, where she was eliminated in the second round by Veronika Kudermetova.

On the other hand, since returning from her maternity leave in August 2023, Caroline Wozniacki has been finding her footing and has participated in five WTA tournaments.

A look at Caroline Wozniacki's performance since her return in 2023

2024 Australian Open - (Getty images)

Caroline Wozniacki returned from a three-year hiatus in August 2023 at the Canadian Open. Wozniacki is married to former NBA star David Lee. The Dane went on a hiatus due to the birth of their two children, Olivia Wozniacki Lee and James Wozniacki Lee. They were born in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Here's a sneak peek at how she has performed since her return to the WTA Tour.

Her first opponent on her return at the Canadian Open was Australia's Kimberly Birrell, whom she defeated in straight sets. However, she was knocked out in the second round by the 2023 Wimbledon champion, Markéta Vondroušová.

The 33-year-old also competed at the Cincinnati Open but faced an early exit after being defeated by Varvara Gracheva in the first round.

The 2023 US Open was the first Grand Slam she competed in since the 2020 Australian Open. Wozniacki started by defeating Tatiana Prozorova and Petra Kvitová in the first and second rounds. In the third round, she got the better of America's Jennifer Brady before being defeated by eventual champion Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

The 2018 Australian Open winner's fourth tournament on her return was the ASB Classic in Auckland, kicking off the 2024 season. She exited the tournament in the first round, defeated by eventual finalist Elina Svitolina.

She then competed at the 2024 Australian Open. The former World No.1 had a walkover in the first round against Magda Linette but was eliminated in the second round by Maria Timofeeva.