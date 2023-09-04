Novak Djokovic has stated that American men have a high bar of success, thanks to the plethora of former champions the country has produced.

The US Open this year has seen American men record some degree of success. Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and Frances Tiafoe have made it to the quarterfinals at the New York Major, putting three Americans in the last-eight stage for the first time since 2005 (Andre Agassi, James Blake, and Robby Ginepri).

Djokovic defeated Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 in the Round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals, where he will face Taylor Fritz. If he manages to defeat the World No. 10, he will face either Shelton or Tiafoe in the semifinals.

American men in the past have had great success at Majors and especially at the US Open - Pete Sampras (14 overall, five at the US Open), Andre Agassi (eight and two), Jimmy Connors (eight and five), John McEnroe (seven and four), and Andy Roddick (one and one), to name a few. Additionally, they were all ranked World No. 1s at different points in their careers.

In his press conference after the win against Gojo, the Serbian spoke about the history of American men at Flushing Meadows and how the current crop of players have big shoes to fill thanks to their compatriot's success in the sport in the past.

"I assume there's going to be more support for Taylor Fritz in our next match. Obviously if I win, to play Shelton or Tiafoe in the semis. I think it's important for a very big and important country in the tennis world, like America is, to have three tennis players from America in quarterfinals of a Slam. It's important for this tournament. It's one of the four majors, one of the four most important events in the history of our sport," Djokovic said.

"America has had some all-time greats: Pete Sampras, [Andre] Agassi, [John] McEnroe, [Andy] Roddick, [Jimmy] Connors, incredible players over the years. Of course, when you are used to champions and No. 1s in the world, Grand Slam winners, anything except that is not a success, right? It's a very high standard criteria for these guys to meet that you had players that were top 10, like John Isner after Andy Roddick," he added.

While the measure of success in the sport is Grand Slam titles and reaching the top spot in the ATP rankings, Djokovic stated that failure to win a Major does not make one's career futile.

"If he didn't win a slam, people think it's kind of failed career, which is something I don't agree with, but again I understand because America is such a big country in tennis," the Serb opined.

Novak Djokovic: "I think the college tennis level has increased incredibly, and Ben Shelton is a great example of that"

Ben Shelton at the 2023 US Open.

By reaching the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open, Ben Shelton has become the youngest American man since Andy Roddick (then 20 years old) in 2002 to reach the last-eight stage at Flushing Meadows.

Incidentally, Shelton, the 2022 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s singles champion, became the first NCAA men’s champion to reach the Round of 16 since 2006 this week.

Novak Djokovic praised the American education system for providing players like Shelton a pathway between going to college and becoming a professional athlete.

"I think it's great. It's great that Ben Shelton, for example, a player that came from college tennis, is playing on the highest level, producing some amazing tennis. I think it's a great message for all the players who want to go to college but then still keep on playing professionally. It proves that it is possible, which maybe up to 15, 20 years ago, it was completely different," he said.

"I think especially I remember from my region, whoever goes to college, that's it, good-bye professional career. I think the college tennis level has increased incredibly, and Ben is a great example of that," the Serb added.

