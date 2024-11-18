When and where to watch Rafael Nadal play at Davis Cup Finals? All you need to know about Spaniard's last tournament

22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal will bid adieu to tennis in front of his home crowd at the Davis Cup Finals 2024. The tournament will be held from November 19-24 in Malaga, Spain. He will be joined by Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pedro Martinez, and Marcel Granollers in representing Spain.
After a year-long hiatus, Nadal made one final push with his comeback this year. His results weren't up to the mark for the most part, though he did finish as the runner-up at the Swedish Open. After ending his Paris Olympics campaign, he pulled out of his scheduled tournaments.
Rumors of his retirement began to swirl in light of that, and the Spaniard confirmed the same in October and stated that the Davis Cup Finals would be the final tournament of his career. He has always stepped up when it mattered for his country, so it's no surprise that he chose to end his career this way.
Nadal helped Spain win the Davis Cup in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011, and more recently in 2019. He has an 8-4 record in doubles, and a 29-1 record in singles, with his only loss being his debut match back in 2004. He hasn't lost a match in either discipline since 2005.
Given Nadal's impressive record while representing his country, a final hurrah at this year's Davis Cup isn't too far-fetched. Regardless of the outcome, excitement levels are at an all-time high to see him perform one last time. On that note, here's a quick guide on his upcoming matches and how to watch them:
Rafael Nadal's schedule at the Davis Cup Finals 2024
The Davis Cup Finals 2024 kick off the knockout phase of the tournament, starting with the quarterfinals. Nadal will play a singles tie against the Netherlands and could take to the court once again if there is a change in the doubles line-up. Should Spain advance further, then he will get another opportunity to compete.
Here's a look at his Davis Cup Finals schedule:
Tuesday, November 19: QF vs Botic van de Zandschulp (Netherlands)
Friday, November 22: SF vs Germany/Canada
Sunday, November 24: Final vs Italy/Argentina/USA/Australia
Davis Cup Finals 2024: Television broadcast and live streaming details
Viewers from the following countries can watch Rafael Nadal live in action on the respective channels and sites:
Spain - Movistar
USA - Tennis Channel
Australia - beIN Sports, Nine
Canada - TVA, CBC
Germany - DAZN
Italy - Sky Italia, Super Tennis
Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
Argentina - DirectTV, TyC Sports
Brazil - Dsports
Caribbean - Flow Sport
Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, Paraguay, Venezuela, Guatemala, French Guiana - Direct TV
India - Sony Sports
Japan - WOWOW
Chinese Taipei - Sportcast
Kazakhstan - Qazsport
Singapore - Starhub
Vietnam - OnMedia
Korea Republic - Coupang
Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines - IEG
UK - BBC, Tennis Channel
Austria - DAZN, Tennis Channel
Balkans - Sportklub
Cyprus, Greece - NOVA
Czechia - Czech TV
Denmark, Norway - Eurosport
France - beIN Sports
Hungary - AMC, Pragosport
Israel - Sport5
Lichtenstein, Luxembourg - DAZN
Portugal - SportTV
Slovakia - RTVS
Sweden - TV4
Switzerland - SRG, Tennis Channel
Turkiye - Saran
MENA - beIN Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa - Supersport
What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here