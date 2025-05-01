“When will journalists start getting punished?” - Fans react to Iga Swiatek receiving ‘terrible’ question about ATP & WTA comparisons

Iga Swiatek faced a "terrible" question about the comparisons between the ATP and the WTA, which has sparked discussions among tennis fans. Many expressed their disappointment with the quality of journalism. The Pole issued a blunt response, highlighting the dominance of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

During a post-match press conference after winning her quarterfinal match against Madison Keys at the 2025 Madrid Open, Swiatek was asked a bizarre question by one of the journalists.

"People say the ATP Tour is becoming more and more like the WTA Tour. I think they mean it in a negative way. What do you think about this comparison?" the interviewer in question asked Iga Swiatek.

The Pole, who seemed to be taken aback by the question, responded:

"I don't know what they mean, I need more details," the Pole replied confusedly.

When the reporter tried to explain what he meant by his question, it only ended up causing more confusion. They mentioned something about the ATP Tour being 'more open,' to which the 23-year-old highlighted the dominance of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, but then stated that she didn't fully understand the question and joked that she was 'too stupid' to answer the question.

"No, the ATP Tour is more open now... like, the WTA circuit...This is good, this is bad?" asked the media person.

"I don't know, because last, I mean Jannik and Carlos have been winning all their Grand Slams last year, you know. I don't think... I don't get it. I got no opinion then. I'm too stupid to answer that question," Iga Swiatek replied.

Fans were angered by the question and expressed their views on X. One fan questioned:

"When will journalists start getting punished for these terrible questions?" the fan questioned.

Another fan recalled Elena Rybakina's famous press conference at the French Open last year, where she called out reporters for their below-par journalism.

"Lmaooo in the great words of Rybakina “can you guys ask better questions?” Like what is this? 🥴," the fan wondered.

Another fan added:

"What a horrible interviewer. The guy is asking a question, and he can't even articulate what he means by it? He's clearly just repeating something he has heard and doesn't even understand. Sports journalism is at an all time low," the fan said.

Here are some other reactions from the fans, hailing Swiatek's response.

"I like this actually. When someone asks a stupid fucking question, ask them to explain until it becomes awkward. I wish she didn't eventually say enough to give him an out. Also Iga's voice always surprises me. So small and sweet. She's such a beast on court," a fan stated.

"'I'm too stupid to answer that question' is the funniest fucking response she could've had to such a stupid question," a fan enjoyed.

"Fair enough from Iga, it’s a stupid question," a fan opined.

Iga Swiatek will look to shift her focus from all of this as she is defending her title at the 2025 Madrid Open, where she is the second seed and has made it to the semifinals.

Iga Swiatek will face Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Madrid Open

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek received a bye into the second round due to her seeding, following which she turned around a one-set deficit to get her revenge over Filipino prodigy Alexandra Eala for a heartbreaking Miami Open defeat. She then ousted 31st seed Linda Noskova and 13th seed Diana Shnaider to reach the quarterfinals.

The Pole had to dig deep against fifth seed Madison Keys, but successfully managed to do so to clinch a 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 win.

In the semifinals, Iga Swiatek will play fourth seed Coco Gauff. Though the Pole leads their rivalry 11-3, the American was the winner of their last two matches. The winner of their match will play Aryna Sabalenka or Elina Svitolina in the final.

