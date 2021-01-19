Whenever it is in Rafael Nadal's hands, he helps out other charities: Wife Xisca Perello

Rafael Nadal’s wife Maria Francisca Perello, better known as 'Xisca', recently spoke at length about the World No. 2's well-documented generosity. According to Xisca, Nadal often helps out charities other than the ones operating under his own Foundation.

Nadal's wife also provided insights on a host of topics pertaining to her husband's role and involvement in the Foundation.

The Rafa Nadal Foundation was initiated by Nadal and his mother, Ana Maria Parera, in 2008. The organization is one of Spain's most high-profile charities, and has played a big role in times of crisis - as evidenced by its immense contributions throughout the pandemic.

While speaking with Ultima Hora, Xisca mentioned that the Foundation is very close to Rafael Nadal’s heart. But she added that the 13-time French Open champion makes it a point to help other charities that need assistance.

“Yes (Rafa continues to help other charities),” Xisca said. “In the end the Foundation is a part of Rafa. Requests of all kinds come to him, and whenever it is in his hands, he collaborates.”

Xisca was then asked about Nadal’s involvement in the daily operations of the Foundation. She revealed that he helps out by attending the big events, which in turn helps the Foundation raise the necessary finances.

“Rafa helps us in various ways, such as participating in various events,” Xisca continued. “The foundation is private and we receive funds from collaborators, sponsoring companies, anonymous donors, charitable events, etc.”

When Rafael Nadal began to stand out as a tennis player, they were making proposals to him to participate in charity events: Xisca

Having a foundation has become a popular way for top tennis players to give back to their people and the society. Besides Rafael Nadal, his rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic also have their own charitable foundations.

During the interview, Xisca explained how the Rafa Nadal Foundation came into being after her husband started making a name for himself on tour.

“When Rafa began to stand out as a tennis player, they were making proposals to him to participate in charity events,” Rafael Nadal’s wife added. “There came a time when it was proposed to create a foundation from which to manage our funds and improve society a little with our projects."

Speaking about the Foundation's goals for the upcoming year, Xisca highlighted the need to keep working on their current projects. The Spaniard added that they would be looking to organize events once the global health situation improves.

“The priority is to continue developing the projects and care,” added Xisca. “If everything improves, for next year, we will do events.”