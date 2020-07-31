Where I am in my career is like Roger Federer in many ways: Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan

Roger Federer has proven to be a role model for many during the length of his illustrious career. After all, he is nothing short of a miracle worker, who has time and again defied the odds to achieve seemingly impossible feats.

Not just tennis players, but even sportspersons from other fields look up to Roger Federer for inspiration. Five-time snooker world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan recently discussed how he draws inspiration from the legendary Swiss.

Roger Federer brings a ‘certain energy to a tournament’: Ronnie O’Sullivan

Roger Federer has arguably achieved everything there is to achieve in tennis. He has won over 100 titles, including 20 Grand Slams. Almost every significant individual record or accolade has had Roger Federer’s name attached to it at some point of time.

Federer has achieved glory not just for himself but also for his country. He has won the Davis Cup and Hopman Cup, as well as two Olympic medals - including a gold.

Roger Federer has two Olympic medals to his name

That being said, there have also been a few instances during Roger Federer’s career where he has gone through a slump in form. The critics were quick to write him off when he went more than two years without a Slam from 2010-2012. They did the same when he went almost five years without a Major, until he won the 2017 Australian Open at the age of 36.

The 44-year-old Ronnie O’Sullivan has endured a difficult few years too. He hasn't won the World Championship in more than six years, and was surprisingly eliminated in the first round of the event last year.

O'Sullivan believes he is going through a period like Roger Federer did from 2012 and 2017, when he was a loved champion but not a Slam favorite.

“If I was to compare where I am in my career at the moment it’s little a bit like Roger Federer in many ways," O'Sullivan said. "Kind of like you’ve got nothing to prove, probably not the best player in the world. But they bring a certain energy to a tournament.”

Roger Federer has 20 Grand Slam titles

There is a good chance that both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will overtake Federer’s tally of 20 Grand Slam titles. However, the magic and brilliance that Roger Federer possesses are unique to him alone, and as such his feats will still be marveled at.

Ronnie O’Sullivan alluded to this ‘magic’ aspect and drew further parallels between himself and the legendary Swiss:

“So I kind of get my buzz knowing that, you know, there are only certain people that can create magical moments. There is very select people that can do that. I just know that it might be a 147, it might be that I win the World Championship.”