"Where it all started" - Felix Auger-Aliassime traces tennis roots in father's home country Togo

Felix Auger-Aliassime is making the most of his off-season as he spends time in his father's home country Togo.

The 22-year-old, who was born in Montreal to African father Sam and French-Canadian mother Marie, posted a photo of himself crouching in the middle of his dad's tennis court in Togo.

"Where it all started," wrote Felix Auger-Aliassime.

A poster with three of his photos, as well as the words "We support you" and "We are together" also hung on the wall of the Tennis Club de Sokode.

Felix Auger-Aliassime's Instagram story

Auger-Aliassime, the hero of Canada's successful exploits in the recently concluded Davis Cup, is in Togo for his project #FAAPointsforChange.

Since 2020, the Canadian has donated $5 for every point he makes as he aims to support children's education and protection in his father's home country. The 2022 ATP Finals debutante has also partnered with BNP Paribas, a long-time tennis sponsor, who match his donation with $15 per point.

The World No. 6 has collected 6613 points this year to bring his total haul to 16,486.

The money raised will fund the creation of educational support groups, school kits, teaching and sports materials, and vocational training for children under the EduChange program of the humanitarian organization CARE International. More than 2500 kids, 60 percent of whom are girls, will benefit from Auger-Aliassime's project.

In videos posted on social media, the Canadian could be seen happily spending time with the kids in Togo. He clapped his hands as the children sang in unison and even danced in the middle as the kids circled him. He also served as a football coach, demonstrating proper stretching to the kids. He also played with them, even scoring a goal.

"I want to transport these values outside the courts and have a positive impact" - Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime clinches the title for Canada in the Davis Cup last Sunday.

Felix Auger-Aliassime spoke about his desire to make a positive contribution as he strives to make his tennis career more meaningful.

"I want to make my career as a professional tennis player more meaningful. Tennis is an incredible sport that has taught me – and continues to teach me – many things, especially hard work, perseverance and humility. I want to transport these values outside the courts and have a positive impact," said Felix Auger-Aliassime via We Are Tennis.

The World No. 6, who broke his trophy-less streak by winning his first four titles this year, likes to extend his help to the youth, especially the disadvantaged.

"Because although I'm a tennis player, I'm also a citizen of the world. I want to make a contribution to the future of young people, particularly the most disadvantaged, and I'm happy to be able to do so through tennis," he added.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes