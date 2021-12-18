When, where & how to vote for Emma Raducanu for BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award

Emma Raducanu is the heavy favorite to win the 2021 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award on Sunday. The US Open champion has been nominated alongside Raheem Sterling, Tom Daley, Tyson Fury, Adam Peaty, and Sarah Storey for the prestigious award.

Raducanu, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, will not be able to attend the event as she is currently self-isolating in the Middle East.

Residents in the United Kingdom can help Raducanu win the prize by voting for her during the award ceremony on Sunday. Unfortunately, fans outside the UK are not eligible to cast their vote for this particular prize.

We're delighted to announce the nominees for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 are:

🌟 Tom Daley
🌟 Tyson Fury
🌟 Adam Peaty
🌟 Emma Raducanu
🌟 Raheem Sterling
🌟 Sarah Storey

Voting will open during the live #SPOTY show on BBC One on Sunday, 19 December.

Here is everything you need to know about the ceremony on Sunday:

When is the award ceremony & when can you vote for Emma Raducanu?

The 2021 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award ceremony will be held on Sunday, 18 December. It is expected to begin at 6.45 pm (local time) and go on until 9 pm (local time). The ceremony will be telecast live on BBC One.

Voting lines will only open during the show and not before or after. Voting for Raducanu will begin once BBC announces that they have opened the lines; timings will be specified on the programme.

Where & how to vote for Emma Raducanu?

For UK residents, voting will be made available through phone or the BBC website. Voting via email, text, or the red button is not possible for this award. The number to call to cast votes will only be revealed when the event commences.

Fans who wish to cast their votes online must sign in to a BBC account. Those who do not have an account, can register here. It is important to note that each BBC account is only permitted one vote. The online voting will be open at the same time and for the same duration as the telephone voting system.

The winner will be announced during the programme after authorities count the votes from both phone calls and online services. It is very important to dial only the number allotted to each candidate while voting through the telephonic system, without which votes will not count.

Edited by Arvind Sriram