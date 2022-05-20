"Where will he at this stage get a chance to interact & compete with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal?" - Tony Godsick on Carlos Alcaraz's potential participation at Laver Cup

Tony Godsick believes Carlos Alcaraz's best chance of interacting and competing with the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be at the Laver Cup.

Alcaraz is currently in talks with Godsick and Federer's management agency Team 8, who are co-creators of the event, over a possible spot in Team Europe at the 2022 Laver Cup.

During a recent conversation with inews, Godsick explained that the Laver Cup was created specifically for players of "different generations" to mingle and play together once a year.

“This is actually one of the reasons why we created it," Godsick said. "Tennis was missing an opportunity for different generations to get together once a year. I don’t just mean the Rod Lavers and John McEnroes and Borgs to be able to be there, but I also mean exactly as this."

Stressing how Alcaraz is destined for greatness, Godsick said the Laver Cup is the best chance for the young Spaniard to rub shoulders with the legends of the game.

“Carlos Alcaraz: where or when will this guy who is a future mega superstar on the ATP Tour, who will win multiple slams assuming he doesn’t get hurt, where will he at this stage get a chance to interact and compete with Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal?” Godsick said.

While Alcaraz has played against Nadal a couple of times, he has never faced Federer, primarily because of the Swiss' prolonged absence due to injuries.

"I’m optimistic that he’s going to play" - Tony Godsick on Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz after winning the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

During the conversation, Tony Godsick revealed that Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg was especially keen on having Carlos Alcaraz on the roster for this year. Godsick also revealed that discussions with Alcaraz regarding his presence at the event have been positive so far.

“Captain Borg would love to have him on the team, as would we,” Godsick said. “I know some discussions have taken place. The indication I’ve heard from the team is that he’s excited about learning more. I’m optimistic that he’s going to play."

Godsick further hinted that Alcaraz's presence, should it be confirmed, would not just be for one year, but rather for a number of editions in the future.

“He would be an incredible asset, not only this year, but in the future," Godsick said. "So we’re really excited about making sure that he’s on Team Europe.”

The 2022 Laver Cup is scheduled to be played in September at the O2 Arena in London.

Edited by Arvind Sriram