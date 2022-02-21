"Wherever I have an opportunity, I'll be using that opportunity and going to play because that is what I do, that's what I love to do" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic recently proclaimed that he is not worried about the uncertainty that awaits him in the future when it comes to his participation at various tournaments. Instead, the Serb wants to keep his focus only on what he can control -- playing his best at tournaments where he is permitted to play.

The World No. 1's personal choice of foregoing the COVID-19 vaccination has already robbed him of the 2022 season's Australian swing. As for the events for the rest of the year, they are mostly still up in the air. One of the very few confirmed events in the 20-time Grand Slam champion's calendar is the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he faces off against Lorenzo Musetti on Monday.

Speaking at his press conference before the encounter, the 34-year-old revealed that his love for the game was enough to insulate him from any anxiety regarding his future. He was also very thankful to his family and team for sticking by his side during these difficult times.

"Wherever I have an opportunity, I'll be using that opportunity and going to play because that's what I do, that's what I love to do. I have support from my family. My team is still there with me," Djokovic said. "It's important for me because obviously it wasn't easy for anyone in my surroundings to go through these kinds of circumstances and situations that we have all been through."

The World No. 1 further added that he didn't plan on playing in every tournament throughout the year, even before the vaccination situation arose. His top priority was playing at the Grand Slams, followed by some Masters 1000 tournaments and representing his home country at events like the Davis Cup. As long as he can achieve that, Djokovic has no regrets about his choices.

"I'm not intending to play the full schedule. That wasn't my intention prior to this season or the season before," he said. "I was trying to aim to play my best at the Grand Slams, some of the 1000 events we have, and playing for my country. Those were the biggest motivations that I had in terms of the scheduling."

Djokovic also disclosed that he was deeply affected by what transpired in Australia at the beginning of the year. The Serb was deported from the country after a drawn-out legal battle and could not defend his title at the Australian Open.

But after a few days of introspection and resetting himself mentally, the World No. 1 was back in the headspace needed to practice. He stated that he has enjoyed training since then, and is looking forward to playing tennis again.

"I started training probably about 10 days after I came back from Australia. I did fitness more or less every day. I've been playing tennis for the last three weeks. I've been enjoying it, enjoying my time on the court in Belgrade."

"Of course, there was a lot of emotions after I came back from Australia, so I needed a little bit of time to reflect and to just mentally rest. Then once I was refreshed, I was really looking forward to playing tennis again and compete," Djokovic said.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion credited his passion for the game once again for helping him overcome the ordeal. Djokovic remarked that he did not sulk for too long because he knew that certain aspects of his game needed improvement, which all but forced him to pick up the tennis racquet.

"You know, I love the game. I love just hitting the tennis ball. So it wasn't really difficult to pick up a racquet and go out on a practice court and just play because I have lots of passion for the sport and I value every minute that I spend on the practice court because I know there is always something to work on and improve on," Djokovic said.

"I don't just see life after tennis, I see tennis in my life forever" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic wants to dedicate his life to his tennis academy in Belgrade after retirement

As for his post-retirement plans, Novak Djokovic expressed the desire to spend the rest of his life with tennis as the focal point. After he finishes being a professional player, he wants to focus on his tennis academy in Belgrade, which he referred to as his "life project."

"I don't just see life after tennis. I see tennis in my life forever. I have the tennis center in Belgrade. We are growing that facility and the concept. I'm trying to convey and transfer all the methodology to life, to tennis, to work, to recovery, the mental side of tennis, and just try to help the younger generations to be prepared for what's coming up and hopefully build more champions," Djokovic said. "That's kind of my life project really."

Being a father on top of that, Djokovic was not too bothered about what he was going to do after his playing days were over. The only thing he was certain about was that he had to give back to the sport as much as it had given him over the years, or at the very least try his best to do so.

"Of course, being a young father of two wonderful children, that's hands full. There's a lot of different things happening. I'm not really concerned about my transition to what I do post active professional career," he said. "I'll definitely stay in tennis for the rest of my life because this sport has given me so much that I probably won't be able to pay back till the rest of my life."

