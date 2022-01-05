"His preparation for the tournament is surely being compromised"- Mark Philippoussis on Novak Djokovic

In a recent interview with Code Sports, Mark Philippoussis claimed that Novak Djokovic's preparations for the 2022 Australian Open have been "compromised" because of his vaccination saga.

“His (Djokovic’s) preparation for the tournament is surely being compromised," said Philippoussis.

Novak Djokovic, who recently received a medical exemption to participate at the 2022 Australian Open, will be landing in Australia soon. But several of the other players competing in the first Grand Slam of the year have already made it to Australia. Many of them will be taking part in the warm-up tournaments leading up to the first Grand Slam of the year.

According to Philippoussis, since players like to arrive in Australia two or even three weeks before the Grand Slam begins in order to better analyze the playing conditions, the Serbian might be at a disadvantage at the Major.

Most players like to arrive in Australia two, even three weeks before the Open to acclimatise to the Melbourne summer and courts conditions and really nail their preparation. We’re well inside that timeline now,” said the former World No. 8.

Novak Djokovic will be eyeing his record tenth title at the Australian Open 2022

Semi Finals - Lexus At The Davis Cup Madrid 2021

Novak Djokovic is the most successful player in the history of the Australian Open, having won the title nine times in his career so far. He has been undefeated at the Grand Slam since 2018 and is currently on a 21-match winning streak there.

If Djokovic wins the Australian Open title this year, he will become the second player after Rafael Nadal to win ten titles at a particular Grand Slam in the Open Era. The Spaniard has won 13 French Open titles.

However, achieving glory won't be easy for Novak Djokovic this year. Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, both of whom have defeated the 20-time Grand Slam champion in 2021, are also strong contenders for the title.

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev at the US Open 2021

Having already missed the ATP Cup and Melbourne Summer Set 1, it is uncertain whether Novak Djokovic will feature in any of the lead-up tournaments ahead of the 2022 Australian Open.

