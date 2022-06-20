Which player has beaten Rafael Nadal the most? All you need to know about the King of Clay's toughest opponent

Rafael Nadal is one of the greatest players to ever grace a tennis court. The Spaniard has enjoyed a stellar career, winning 92 singles titles. He holds the record for the highest number of Grand Slam singles titles by a man (22).

He also has 36 Masters 1000 titles and an Olympic gold medal in singles and doubles to his name. Nadal has won 1,058 out of 1,270 matches in his career so far, with a staggering win percentage of 83.3%.

The 36-year-old challenged Roger Federer during his period of dominance in the mid-2000s and managed to register several big victories over him. This included ending the Swiss's 65-match winning streak on grass.

A number of players have gone toe-to-toe with Nadal over the years, but none have challenged him quite like Novak Djokovic has. Statistically, the Serb has been Nadal's toughest opponent and has defeated him 30 times in 59 matches. This is more than any other player.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Sixteen years. 59 matches between Djokovic and Nadal and the gap is only 30-29



Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic first locked horns in the quarterfinals of the 2006 French Open, with the former winning the first two sets before his opponent retired.

Since then, the two greats have forged one of the greatest rivalries in the history of tennis. By the end of 2010, Nadal led the head-to-head against Djokovic by 16-7, but the Serb reached a whole other level from 2011 onwards.

That year, he beat the King of Clay in each of their seven encounters, all of which were finals.

Breaking down their head-to-head, Nadal leads Djokovic 20-8 on clay, while the Serb leads 20-7 on hard. The record between the pair on grass is tied at 2-2.

They have locked horns nine times in Grand Slams so far, with Nadal leading 5-4.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have played some thrilling matches over the years

There have been some scintillating matches between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic over the years, the most notable of which was the Australian Open final in 2012.

The Serb won the match 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5 after five hours and 53 minutes of high-quality tennis. The match remains the longest Grand Slam final in terms of duration.

US Open Tennis @usopen Longest matches in Djokovic-Nadal Rivalry:



2012 Australian Open: 5:53

2018 Wimbledon: 5:15

2022 Roland Garros: ??

Nadal and Djokovic met each other in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open, with the Spaniard triumphing in four sets. With Nadal likely to compete at Wimbledon later this month, the pair could potentially meet in the final of the tournament for a 60th time.

