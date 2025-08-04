While Jannik Sinner returns to tennis with Cincinnati Open, Carlos Alcaraz continues off-court relaxation with concert visit

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, has shared a glimpse as he recently attended Spanish rapper and songwriter Daniel Heredia Vidal's concert during his break. Alcaraz was last seen in action at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, where he was defeated in the final by World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who is now undergoing training for his 2025 US Open run.Alcaraz did not participate in the 2025 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, as he decided to withdraw from the tournament due to fatigue following multiple competitions in his current season.Along with him, other icons, such as Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner and Jack Draper, also pulled out of the Montreal tournament. The Murcia, Spain, native and his Italian rival are set to compete at the US Open, which will be held from August 24-September 7.Through his Instagram story, Carlos Alcaraz shared a glimpse as he recently attended Daniel Heredia Vidal's concert, who is famously known as Rels B. The Spanish rapper, songwriter and record producer achieved his breakthrough with the hit single &quot;A mí&quot; and also gained notable success with &quot;¿Cómo dormiste?&quot; and &quot;Mi luz.&quot; Alcaraz wrote, &quot;@skinnyflakk&quot;Screenshot of Carlos Alcaraz's Instagram story | Source: IG/carlitosalcarazzMeanwhile, the Italian star is currently training for his upcoming tournament, the 2025 US Open, and was recently seen engaging in a fun session.Alcaraz has won 21 ATP Tour singles titles, including five Grand Slams. He commenced his professional career as a teenager and won his first ATP 1000 title at the Miami Open at the age of 18. Sinner, on the other hand, has won 20 ATP Tour singles titles, including four Majors.Carlos Alcaraz reflects on tennis legacies and focusing on one's own goalsCarlos Alcaraz Training Session—Source: GettyDuring his recent interview with the Financial Times on August 1, Carlos Alcaraz shared his thoughts on the past legacies and rivalries in the sport. He also shared his views on creating one's own path rather than replicating the careers of past icons. He said, “Tennis has always had great rivalries and great players. It’s a privilege that people look at our games that way, with such enthusiasm, but in the end we have no obligation to do what they have done, far from it. If you don’t stay strong in your ideals, in what you want, that pressure can eat you. You have to know how to differentiate. We try not to think about any pressure and least of all about doing what they did.”In his 2025 season, Alcaraz won the French Open after defeating Jannik Sinner in the final.