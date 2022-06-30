Who is Alison Riske-Amritraj's husband? Meet Stephen Amritraj, the former ATP professional who married the American in 2019

Alison Riske-Amritraj advanced to the third round at Wimbledon after getting past Maja Chwalinska of Poland. Riske dropped the first set but won the second and third sets comprehensively to register a 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory.

The American had earlier accounted for Ylena In-Albon of Switzerland 6-4, 6-4 in her first round match.

The 31-year-old is looking to improve upon her quarterfinal finish in the competition, which she achieved by getting past top-seed Ashleigh Barty in 2019.

Alison Riske-Amritraj🇺🇸🇮🇳 @Riske4rewards @Wimbledon #jointhemovement 🤣 the Wimbledon effect: when it doesn’t matter what strife yesterday brought because you walk on the grounds and it immediately erases all past negativity and ill feelings the Wimbledon effect: when it doesn’t matter what strife yesterday brought because you walk on the grounds and it immediately erases all past negativity and ill feelings🌱 @Wimbledon #jointhemovement 🤣

As it turns out, Riske is now related to another legendary Wimbledon quarterfinalist after her wedding to Stephen Amritraj.

Who is Stephen Amritraj?

Stephen Amritraj belongs to an illustrious Indian tennis family

Stephen Amritraj belongs to the Amritraj family, which has been at the forefront of Indian tennis since the 1970s.

Stephen's uncle Vijay Amritraj was a two-time quarterfinalist at Wimbledon. Vijay Amritraj partnered Stephen's dad, Anand Amritraj, in doubles and the duo were part of the Indian team that reached the Davis Cup finals in 1974.

Anand partnered Srinivasan Vasudevan in the 1987 Davis Cup semifinal when India upset Australia to reach the finals for a second time.

Anand Amritraj @anand_amritraj The glory days of Indian tennis. Three members of the Indian Team that reached the Davis Cup Final in 1987, S. Vasudevan, Ramesh Krishnan and myself, at a party at the Madras Cricket Club in Chennai. The glory days of Indian tennis. Three members of the Indian Team that reached the Davis Cup Final in 1987, S. Vasudevan, Ramesh Krishnan and myself, at a party at the Madras Cricket Club in Chennai. https://t.co/oVel7NVmXb

Ramesh Krishan was the star for the Indians after he defeated Wally Masur in singles.

Stephen Amritraj himself was a professional Indian-American player. The 38-year-old reached a career-high ranking of World No. 973 in 2007.

Stephen is the paternal cousin of Prakash Amritraj who represented India at the Davis Cup despite being a US citizen.

Stephen and Alison reportedly began dating in 2014 and got married in 2019.

Alison Riske-Amritraj🇺🇸🇮🇳 @Riske4rewards 🥂 officially an Amritraj! I’m the luckiest lady because of @stephenamritraj ! where all my new Indian followers at??!! here’s a little Bollywood to try to win over your affection! 🤣 officially an Amritraj! I’m the luckiest lady because of @stephenamritraj ! where all my new Indian followers at??!! here’s a little Bollywood to try to win over your affection! 🤣💞🥂 https://t.co/ejX29aT5cF

Alison Riske feels most comfortable on grass

Alison Riske after losing to Serena Williams in the 2019 QF at Wimbledon

After reaching the fourth round of the US Open in 2013, Alison Riske won her maiden WTA title in 2014. The American made it to the finals of the 2014 Tianjin Open without dropping a set and defeated Belinda Benic of Switzerland.

China continued to be a lucky hunting ground for her, who reached the finals of the Shenzhen Open a year later but was unable to get the better of Agnieszka Radwanska in the finals.

A loss to Karolina Pliskova in the finals of the Nottingham Open in 2016 notwithstanding, the player from Atlanta considers grass to be her favourite surface. She lost to Serena Williams in the 2019 quarterfinals at SW19.

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel



@Riske4rewards | #Wimbledon 2019 Quarterfinalist Alison Riske earned a 6-2 6-4 win over In-Albon on Day 1! Faces qualifier Chwalińska next. 2019 Quarterfinalist Alison Riske earned a 6-2 6-4 win over In-Albon on Day 1! Faces qualifier Chwalińska next.@Riske4rewards | #Wimbledon https://t.co/nSBIz8OQyx

"The first time I set foot on it, I really loved it. It just kind of clicked for me. My ball is extremely flat and it doesn't have much spin on it so it stays low on the grass. I look to finish points at the net as much as I can. I have always felt comfortable moving on it and I dont know if everyone else, necessarily feels that way," she told the Tennis Channel after her 1R win at SW19.

"So, I do have some things that benefit me, that are jsut natural for me which has always given me a quick liking for the surface," she added.

Riske, who has won more matches at Wimbledon than at any other Grand Slam, will face Marie Bouzkova in the third round on Friday.

