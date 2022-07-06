Who are Brandon Nakashima's parents? All you need to know about his family

20-year-old Brandon Nakashima notched up one of the best results of his career by reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon recently. Touted as one of the best emerging players since his teens, the American's family has backed him on his tennis journey from the start.

Born to Wesley and Christina Nakashima, the family still resides in San Diego, California.

Brandon Nakashima's father, Wesley, is a Japanese American who was born in California. His mother, Christina, is originally from Vietnam, but she moved to California as well when she was five. Both of them are pharmacists. He also has a younger brother, Bryce, who's also into tennis.

Nakashima began playing tennis as a three-year-old when his grandfather would take him to the local parks for practice. Later on, he balanced his interest in the sport along with his education by enrolling at the University of Virginia at the age of 17. He was named the 2019 ACC Freshman of the Year before devoting his attention to tennis full time.

Nakashima's work ethic and dedication are virtues that were instilled in him by his parents early on.

"Work hard, stay the course and good things will happen." - advice Nakashima received from his parents.

He made his ATP debut at the 2020 Delray Beach Open, making it to the quarterfinals. He made a winning start to his Grand Slam career as well, reaching the second round of the US Open the same year. He reached his maiden career final at the 2021 Los Cabos Open and reached another final soon after at the Atlanta Open.

Nakashima reached a career-high ranking of No. 54 this year. Following the conclusion of Wimbledon, he's set to make his top 50 debut. The American is set to take a break for a couple of weeks before returning to the tour for the hardcourt season.

Brandon Nakashima's next tournament is the Atlanta Open

Brandon Nakashima at the 2021 Atlanta Open.

Nakashima will kick off his North American hardcourt swing at the Atlanta Open, followed by the Los Cabos Open. He was a finalist at both events last year, losing to John Isner and Cameron Norrie respectively.

Following these tournaments, he'll compete in two ATP Masters 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati.

Nakashima will then look to get past the second round of the US Open for the first time. He lost at that stage to eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev in 2020, and to Alex Molcan last year.

He led Molcan by two sets to one, but lost in five sets. He'll be feeling confident after his good showing at Wimbledon and will aim to replicate that performance in the season's final Grand Slam as well.

