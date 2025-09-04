Who is in Carlos Alcaraz's player's box at US Open 2025? All about the Spaniard's support system in New York

Carlos Alcaraz entered the semifinal of the 2025 US Open after bagging a dominating 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinal. In his third appearance in the final four of the New York Slam, the Spaniard would hope to seal his remarkable run with a second title win.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a fine fortune so far this season, boasting a 59-6 win-loss record. His stellar run includes qualifying for two of the last three Grand Slam finals, decorated with six ATP titles, and a major title win at the French Open.

As Alcaraz eyes his sixth Grand Slam title, he hopes to have the support of his friends and family. He also shares a strong bond with his coaching team, who are a constant source of motivation for him in all of his matches. Let us take a look at his entourage at the US Open.

Who sits in Carlos Alcaraz's player's box?

1) Family

Carlos Alcaraz with his family - Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz's player's box often finds the constant presence of his mom, Virginia Garfia Escandon, and dad, Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez. This time, they are also accompanied by his older brother, Alvaro, who has contributed hugely to the Spaniard's brand new look.

In the press conference after his first-round match, Alcaraz revealed that his buzzcut is the result of a mishap by his brother, Alvaro. He said :

“I felt like my hair was really long already, and before the tournament I just really wanted to get a haircut. Suddenly just my brother just - he misunderstood with the machine. He just cut it. Then, the only way to fix it was just to shave it off."

Alcaraz's father, who is a former tennis player and a coach, played a huge role in carving him out to play at a high level from a very early age. His mother, who worked as an IKEA assistant when Alcaraz was young, provides him the mental strength to perform in challenging moments.

"My loved ones. They are always there for me when I need them. They were there in important moments; they were able to bring me the calm that was sometimes necessary. That was truly the most important and most useful thing," said Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz's father introduced him to Juan Carlos Ferrero, a former world No.1 and 2002 French Open title winner. Ferrero now serves as the head coach of his team and continues to guide him to glory.

2) Coaching Team

Carlos Alcaraz with team - Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero have been working together since 2019. Ferrero was absent during the Spaniard's campaigns in Rotterdam and Doha earlier this year, but rumors were quickly put to rest as they reunited ahead of the Barcelona Open.

The 2025 French Open champion also added Samuel Lopez as a coach in his team from December 2024, who helped him during the Australian Open, when Ferrero underwent a knee surgery. Speaking on the dynamic that both his coaches share, Alcaraz said: (via SI)

"They trust each other 100 percent and being able to travel with both, for me, it's going to be great. I think I'm going to grow as a player thanks to them. I think we are going to work pretty hard and pretty good for the next season and the next years. Hopefully we are going to make good results together."

Fitness coach Juanjo Moreno, physical trainer Alberto Lledo and physio Fran Rubio, who is the newest addition to the team, are also integral parts of the team. They don't just support him with their loudest cheers while he's on the court, but also ensure that he is at the peak of his athletic abilities while facing his opponent.

Carlos Alcaraz set to take 'revenge' against Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will face each other for an epic semifinal showdown on Friday at the US Open. While the Serb will aim to continue his run for the 25th title, Alcaraz hopes to take revenge for his Olympic Gold Medal match and the Australian Open quarterfinal loss.

In the post-match press conference, Alcaraz said:

“Novak, we all know Novak's game… It doesn't matter that he has been out of the Tour since Wimbledon. [He’s] playing great matches here. I know he's hungry. I know his ambition for more, so let's see. I know I played a lot of times against him. I really want revenge. That's obvious.”

Even though Alcaraz has lost his last three hard court meetings against Djokovic, he would hope for a turn of events on September 5.

