Carlos Alcaraz makes emotional admission about how his family helped him mentally during 'slap in the face' struggles

Carlos Alcaraz recently disclosed the significant role his family plays in helping him overcome the negative moments in his life. Their presence in his life, according to the Spaniard, makes him generally calm and also shapes his positive mentality.

The ATP No. 2 recently sat down for an interview with the Roland-Garros magazine. Here, he was asked about what helped him most during the ups and downs and major challenges he has experienced so far in his tennis career. In response, Alcaraz said:

"My loved ones. They are always there for me when I need them. They were there in important moments; they were able to bring me the calm that was sometimes necessary. That was truly the most important and most useful thing. Being able to surround yourself with the right people when things are a little more difficult is essential."

The four-time Major champion went on to lay bare how the ones he holds dear have helped him remind himself after disappointments that he is living his childhood dream. This, according to Carlos Alcaraz, allows him to live in the present with a positive state of mind. The Spaniard added:

"When I have had low points, when I have lost matches that I really wanted to win, it is like taking a big slap in the face. Thanks to them, I have been able to tell myself each time: ‘Okay, I am where I have always dreamed of being since I was a child. So there is nothing to be angry about, no time to waste in frustration. It is simply time to continue and appreciate the present moment.’ That is my mentality and I owe it in large part to my loved ones."

The 22-year-old is currently preparing to kickstart his French Open title defense. Going into the prestigious claycourt Grand Slam, it's fair to say that Alcaraz is the firm favorite for the men's singles title at Roland Garros this year, considering his remarkable form and results of late.

Carlos Alcaraz heads into French Open 2025 after emphatic title triumphs in Monte Carlo and Rome

Carlos Alcaraz poses with the men's singles trophy at the 2025 Italian Open (Source: Getty)

The European claycourt swing so far has been nearly perfect for Carlos Alcaraz, giving him the confidence boost he needed in the buildup to the 2025 French Open. At the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Spaniard secured the title with a spectacular comeback victory against Lorenzo Musetti.

Next, at the Barcelona Open, Alcaraz reached the final, but had to settle for second-best on the day as Holger Rune came out on top. An injury problem he sustained in Barcelona led to him withdrawing from the Madrid Open, but he came roaring back to action in Rome, winning the blockbuster final against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in straight sets, that too in front of his loving parents.

After the Italian Open final, Sinner himself admitted that Alcaraz is the favorite at Roland Garros. Last year, the Spanaird won the French Open title after winning a marathon five-set battle against Alexander Zverev.

