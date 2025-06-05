Who is in Coco Gauff's box at French Open? All you need to know

Coco Gauff is currently embroiled in a semifinal clash against home favorite Lois Boisson at the 2025 French Open. Though the American will find the French crowd rooting for the French wildcard, she will also receive some heavy support from her team during this battle.

Gauff's box features her team, which has been travelling with her from tournament to tournament all season long. Her box today features her mother, Candi Gauff, who is a regular in her daughter's box. Helping her reach her top level are also her coaches, Matt Daly, who joined her team in the latter stages of the 2024 season, and Jean-Christophe Faurel, a longtime member of the 21-year-old's team.

It is also worth noting that her father, Corey, isn't in her box for the French Open.

Coming to tennis, the American had a comfortable start to her French Open campaign, ousting Olivia Gaecki, Tereza Valentova, Marie Bouzkova, and 20th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova. In the quarterfinal, she showed her resilient side to come back from a set down and defeat her rival and fifth seed Madison (6)6-7, 6-4, 6-1 to reach her second consecutive semifinal at the event.

