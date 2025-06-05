Who is in Coco Gauff's box at French Open? All you need to know

By Shivom Krishnan
Modified Jun 05, 2025 16:30 GMT
2024 French Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty
2024 French Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff is currently embroiled in a semifinal clash against home favorite Lois Boisson at the 2025 French Open. Though the American will find the French crowd rooting for the French wildcard, she will also receive some heavy support from her team during this battle.

Ad

Gauff's box features her team, which has been travelling with her from tournament to tournament all season long. Her box today features her mother, Candi Gauff, who is a regular in her daughter's box. Helping her reach her top level are also her coaches, Matt Daly, who joined her team in the latter stages of the 2024 season, and Jean-Christophe Faurel, a longtime member of the 21-year-old's team.

It is also worth noting that her father, Corey, isn't in her box for the French Open.

Coming to tennis, the American had a comfortable start to her French Open campaign, ousting Olivia Gaecki, Tereza Valentova, Marie Bouzkova, and 20th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova. In the quarterfinal, she showed her resilient side to come back from a set down and defeat her rival and fifth seed Madison (6)6-7, 6-4, 6-1 to reach her second consecutive semifinal at the event.

also-read-trending Trending
About the author
Shivom Krishnan

Shivom Krishnan

Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey, cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. He is also a huge Edmonton Oilers fan

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivom Krishnan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications