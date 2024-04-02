"Who is more flexible?"-Novak Djokovic & Holger Rune keep their Monte-Carlo tradition alive, indulge in friendly banter

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune recently partnered up for a training session ahead of the Monte-Carlo Masters, something the two have often been doing in the city as a "tradition".

Djokovic was last seen competing in Indian Wells, where he was stunned by Italian youngster Luca Nardi in the third round. Rune, on the other hand, registered a quarterfinal appearance in the event, but followed it up with an ordinary second round exit in the Miami Open.

With the hardcourt season drawing to a close, the tennis extravaganza will now shift to the claycourts. Djokovic and Rune shared an update on their social media while indulging in a joint-practice session at the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters.

The0 duo competed in flexibility exercises during their training session in Monte-Carlo and sent warm Easter wishes to their fans in a lighthearted post on their respective Instagram accounts.

We keep the traditions. Opening practice at Rolex Monte Carlo Masters with Novak Djokovic. Happy Easter, who is the most flexible? 😂

The series of snaps highlighted their interaction over the past 4 years, where Rune is learning to improve his flexibility from Djokovic. Apart from their solid all-around game, both players are known for their impeccable movement on court. Rune gushed about receiving guidance from the World No. 1 and shared their progress together for each of the years they took part in practice.

"Always learn from the best (in March 2021)," Holger Rune said

"The journey continues (in April 2023)," he added

"Keeping up with the traditions (current in April 2024)," Holger Rune said

Djokovic and Rune have faced each other five times on the main tour, with the Serb leading their head-to-head battle 3-2. Rune won their most recent encounter in the Monte Carlo Masters last year. It'll be interesing to see how Djokovic picks up his game during the clay court swing after a mediocre start to the season.

Novak Djokovic to defend 2315 points in the upcoming clay court swing

Novak Djokovic in the Nitto ATP Finals - Day One

Novak Djokovic will have 2315 points to defend during the clay-court swing and is also the defending champion in the French Open.

Despite chalking up early exits in the Monte Carlo Masters and Srpska Open last year, Djokovic has a heavy chunk of points to defend during the clay season because of his French Open triumph.

Apart from the Serb, Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune will also have a decent amount of points to defend in the next few months. While Rune won the Munich Open and finished as runner-up in Monte Carlo and Rome, Alcaraz reached the semifinals in the French Open and claimed titles in Madrid and Barcelona. The Dane will defend 1855 points while the Spaniard will be defending 2265 points.

The top players on tour will feature in the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters next, where Andrey Rublev is the defending champion.

