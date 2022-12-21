"Who in gods green earth decided orange was a great idea for a tennis court color!" - Rennae Stubbs on World Tennis League's choice of court color

Former tennis player Rennae Stubbs recently voiced her dislike for the World Tennis League tournament's tennis court color.

The World Tennis League is a brand new exhibition tournament that is currently taking place in Dubai from December 19 to December 24. It is a mixed-team event, with players divided into four teams, with the two best performing teams competing in the final. Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are the biggest names in the draws.

Rennae Stubbs voiced her displeasure about the orange-colored tennis court being used in the tournament on social media and claimed that viewers couldn't see the ball on television because of the color.

“Watching this world tennis league and who in gods green earth decided orange was a great idea for a tennis court color!????? OMG!!! U literally cannot see the ball on TV!!!” Rennae Stubbs wrote on Twitter.

World Tennis League: Nick Kyrgios set to face off against Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios pictured during the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Novak Djokovic will battle Nick Kyrgios in a singles match as the Falcons and Eagles are scheduled to square off today for the Day 3 World Tennis League schedule.

Given that it was a rematch of the Wimbledon final and Nick Kyrgios had already displayed excitement, their matchup would be among the most eagerly anticipated of the entire event.

Both players lost their most recent league matches, with Novak Djokovic falling 6-3, 6-4 to the Hawks' Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios losing 7-5, 6-3 to Kites’ Felix Auger-Aliassime. Kyrgios also teamed up with Bianca Andreescu for the mixed doubles match, which they won by defeating Eugenie Bouchard and Holger Rune.

Despite a 2-1 head-to-head advantage for Kyrgios, Djokovic holds a great chance as he won their last encounter in four sets at Wimbledon in 2022. Kyrgios also struggled in his exhibition match in Saudi Arabia.

Other matches on the league's Day 3 schedule include a mixed doubles match between Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov versus Bianca Andreescu and Andreas Seppi, as well as a singles match between Paula Badosa and Caroline Garcia.

Djokovic will begin his 2023 season in Adelaide shortly after the conclusion of the exhibition match in Dubai, which will serve as his warm-up event before the 2023 Australian Open. He'll be looking to add another Australian Open title to his collection next year, which will make him the first player since Rafael Nadal to win 10 titles at the same Grand Slam and equal Nadal's 22 Grand Slam record.

