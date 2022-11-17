Nick Kyrgios excited for Wimbledon final "rematch" with Novak Djokovic in World Tennis League

Nick Kyrgios recently expressed his excitement for his upcoming World Tennis League match against Novak Djokovic, which would be a rematch of their 2022 Wimbledon final, in which the Serbian triumphed to win his seventh title at SW19.

The 2022 World Tennis League in Dubai, which will be held from December 19 to December 24, will feature some of the top ATP and WTA players in the world. The first edition of the tournament will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and will feature 16 elite athletes.

The players will be divided into four teams, each with four players (two men and two women), and have been named The Falcons, The Hawks, The Kites, and The Eagles.

Djokovic (of the Falcons) and Kyrgios (with the Eagles) will face each other when the tournament begins. In light of this, the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up took to Instagram stories to express his excitement for the "rematch".

"The rematch," Kyrgios wrote, adding two heart emoticons.

Both Kyrgios and Djokovic are currently competing in the 2022 ATP Finals in doubles and singles, respectively. Kyrgios and his doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis were defeated in their opening match before they bounced back to defeat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek. They will next face Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic for a spot in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Djokovic has advanced to the semifinals in the singles after winning his first two group matches against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev. He will now lock horns with Russian Daniil Medvedev on Friday.

"I'm also at the position I think now in my career where I'm able to choose which tournaments I play and where I want to peak" - Novak Djokovic

Following his victory against Andrey Rublev, Novak Djokovic was asked in a press conference if he feels fresh at this time of year and what he did during July and August when he didn't have many tournaments to play due to his vaccination status.

The Serb responded by saying he was "fresh" at the end of the year because he missed out on some big tournaments, especially two of the four Majors, which gave him more time to hone his skills.

"The upside of not playing many tournaments is that you're going to be fresher than when you're playing a lot more, which is logical. At the same time it was a very unusual year for me in terms of my season. I missed some big tournaments, two out of four slams," Djokovic said.

"To be able to play as well I am playing in the last few months is something I'm very thankful for and I worked hard for because I had more time to train, to practice. I did spend quite a bit of time with my coach and with my team on the court, off the court, trying to perfect my game," he added.

The 35-year-old remarked that he can choose which tournaments to play and "peak" in. He also hoped that next season would be "normal," with him being able to participate in all the tournaments he desires.

"I'm also at the position I think now in my career where I'm able to choose which tournaments I play and where I want to peak, at what time of the season. Hopefully, the next season will be back to normal in a way where I'm able to play most of the places where I want to go and play," he said.

