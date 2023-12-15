"Who should I go after next" - Serena Williams shows off her collection of USWNT jerseys

Serena Williams has picked up a new hobby — collecting the jerseys of American national football team players, which includes the likes of Trinity Rodman and Lynn Williams.

Williams, a 23-time Major winner, hung up her racket at last year's US Open. The 42-year-old has tried to document her personal life on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Tiktok after her retirement.

Earlier on Thursday (December 14), Williams took to her X account to disclose to her fans that she had begun a collection of USWNT jerseys. The players whose jerseys she had come into possession of were Rodman, Williams, Midge Purce, and Alyssa Thompson — a quartet with over 120 combined appearances for the USWNT.

In her caption, the American spared a word for the online auction house AC Momento for selling her the jerseys. She also asked her fanbase which player's t-shirt she should look out for next.

"Starting to collect match-worn jerseys. thanks to @ACMomento. I’d say I’m off to a good start with these four stars from the USWNT. Who should I go after next?!" the 42-year-old wrote on social media.

Williams has been leading a busy life since her retirement from tennis. Apart from her hobbies, she has been occupied with her independent clothing line "S by Serena" and her venture capital firm "Serena Ventures".

The American is also a fashion enthusiast and was recently recognized as a 'Fashion Icon' by the 2023 CFDA Awards in New York. Her personal life, meanwhile, is in bloom as she gave birth to her second daughter, Adira River, in August.

Serena Williams is a co-owner of NWSL football club Angel City F.C.

Alexis Ohanian with his wife Serena Williams and daughter after her retirement

For the uninitiated, Serena Williams and her elder daughter Olympia became co-owners of Angel City F.C. in 2020. Angel City is a Los Angeles-based football team that plays in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). They enjoyed a good 2023 season, finishing fifth in the playoffs.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, co-founded Angel City F.C. in 2020, in an effort to promote women's sports in the USA. He also admitted in an Instagram reel that his investment was also motivated by his daughter's love for football.

Here are the excerpts from his video, posted in April this year:

"A big part of the reason why I started Angel City FC was because Olympia was running around, this is 2019 in an Alex Morgan jersey."

"I commented to my wife, 'Hey, wouldn't it be nice one day if Olympia played on the national team?'' And without missing a beat, Serena said, 'Not until she's paid what she's worth.' And I said, 'Alright, challenge accepted."

