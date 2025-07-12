Who is in Iga Swiatek's player's box at Wimbledon 2025? All you need to know

Iga Swiatek's player's box will have her near and dear ones supporting and guiding her at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships final. The Pole will take on Amanda Anisimova, with both competitors vying for their first Major grasscourt title.

Ad

Swiatek's box will most importantly consist of her coach, Wim Fissette, who joined her team in 2024. Fissette brings experience coaching champions like Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka. Swiatek praised his "vision and experience at a very top level" and emphasized their long‑term plan.

Polish sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz will also be a part of the box as she has been for the past few years. She has been working with Swiatek since 2019. She has been critical in helping the World No. 4 manage pressure, mental fatigue, and even her recent suspension.

Ad

Trending

Swiatek’s strength‑and‑conditioning coach, Maciej Ryszczuk, also travels with her. He helped build her fitness base during the COVID lockdowns and continues to focus on her endurance.

Her hitting partner, Tomek Moczek, and her agent, Jules Mercier, complete the box. Their combined support underlines Swiatek’s consistent approach to her game at Wimbledon.

However, it remains unclear whether any of Swiatek’s family members will be present for the final. Her sister Agata often shows up on important match days, while her father typically opts to watch from home rather than sit in the player's box.

Ad

Iga Swiatek's father prefers to watch her matches from home instead of from the player's box

Iga Swiatek with her father Tomasz in 2022 - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek's father, Tomasz, who was an Olympic rower for Poland, has supported his daughter since childhood. He has been seen with her on tour, but does not usually sit in her player's box.

Ad

In an Instagram post shared by TVP Sports, Tomasz was quoted as explaining his absence from her box.

"I watch most of Iga’s matches at home. Sometimes I arrange to watch it with friends. Sitting or standing? Differently. It depends on the situation. It’s more comfortable at home because you can express your emotions. Watching the match live is very demanding because every look or gesture is noticed by Iga," he said.

Ad

At the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Iga Swiatek is chasing a first title in over a year. She will take on Amanda Anisimova in their first encounter on tour on Saturday, July 12. Anisimova got the better of Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in the semifinal while Swiatek breezed past Belinda Bencic in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More