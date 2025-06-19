Iga Swiatek makes her feelings known on psychologist Daria Abramowicz days after shock French Open failure

Iga Swiatek gave an honest opinion about dealing with failures with the help of her psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, days after her French Open loss. Swiatek is currently gearing up for her upcoming matches of the 2025 season.

Swiatek was last seen in action on June 5, at the Philippe-Chatrier center, where she competed in the semi-final of the French Open. Aryna Sabalenka overwhelmed the Pole with a 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-0 victory.

Days after this heartbreak, she sat for an interview with Sport.PL, where she spoke about different aspects of her life, including how she has been dealing with failures with the help of her psychologist Abramowicz. She said (translated from Polish):

"Defeats used to hurt a little more. Daria taught me to get perspective and reformulate my thoughts and beliefs. And when I was younger and a little more emotional, it was harder to simply put it into practice. After a defeat, I always feel determined to improve. I almost immediately want to understand what I did wrong and not let it happen again. But you know that the next tournament will be some time away. So first you have to translate it into training."

Following the upset at Roland Garros, Swiatek is scheduled to compete at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany.

Iga Swiatek opened up about getting used to life as a non-World No. 1

Nothing is constant in sports, and Iga Swiatek knows it. She made her feelings known about not being a World No. 1 anymore after spending almost 75 consecutive weeks at the top. She lost her position in the top two rankings for the first time in three years after her upset at the Italian Open, where she couldn't advance beyond the second round.

Opening up about getting used to life as a non-World No. 1 and highlighting the competition, she said:

"It's not like I think about it every day. My perspective doesn't change in this context. Even when I was the leader, I always said that I didn't look at the rankings. And it still is. However, when I came back in February after the Australian Open, I actually had a moment when I felt a lot of bitterness about how I lost that ranking. But then I focused on work. I think that many people got used to being higher in the ranking, and I did too for a while."

She added:

"But sports work a bit differently. Anyone with common sense knows that not everything is constant in sports. Other girls are developing too, there is constant competition."

Iga Swiatek started her 2025 season by competing at the Australian Open, where she lost to Madison Keys in the semi-final in three sets. This year, the Pole hasn't won any titles so far and is now preparing to grace the grass court.

