Who is Ivan Ivanov? Meet the Rafa Nadal Academy student looking to make history in US Open boys' final for Bulgaria

Ivan Ivanov is a 16-year-old right-handed Bulgarian tennis player, training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca. He's currently a standout junior who has reached the US Open boys' singles final after winning Wimbledon a few months ago.

Since 2020, Ivanov studies, sleeps, and trains full-time at Rafa Nadal Academy. In 2025, he had an outstanding junior season. He reached the semifinals of the French Open juniors and made history at Wimbledon, winning the boys’ singles title without dropping a set.

That triumph made him just the second Bulgarian ever to win a Junior Grand Slam singles title, after Grigor Dimitrov. It also propelled him to the ITF Junior World No. 1 in July 2025.

This summer in New York, as the top seed at the US Open juniors, Ivanov advanced to the final and will take on fellow Bulgarian, fifth seed Alexander Vasilev. Ivanov's on the verge of clinching Bulgaria's first Wimbledon-US Open junior sweep since Dimitrov's 2008 triumph.

The 16-year-old possesses a strong record of 105 wins to 35 losses overall, including 44-8 this year. He also has four junior singles titles already under his belt. Ivanov is not just dreaming big; he’s making it happen.

The excitement is shared by Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel. The Spaniard showed her appreciation by sharing a Reel about Ivanov reaching the US Open boys' singles final on her Instagram Story.

Maribel's Instagram Story | Instagram @mariabel_nadal

Ivanov joined the list of Rafa Nadal Academy's junior Grand Slam champions, following Daniel Rincón, Alexandra Eala, Martín Landaluce, and Alina Korneeva, when he captured the Wimbledon junior title.

"Rafael Nadal inspires me in so many ways" - Ivan Ivanov on Spanish legend's influence

Ivan Ivanov at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

After his Wimbledon triumph, 16-year-old Ivan Ivanov spoke about how much Rafael Nadal means to him as a role model, saying:

"He inspires me in so many ways. I mean, he’s the best example you could have—how he adapts to grass, the way he plays his style, his fighting spirit. Everything about him is admirable. Following his path is the best route for me."

Ivanov also shared that Nadal’s presence during the Grand Slam was a constant source of guidance. He noted that Nadal gave advice to the entire group, and having such an example so close was a privilege that few players get, allowing him to learn and take the best from it.

As the top seed at the 2025 US Open boys’ singles, Ivanov continued his exceptional form. In the semifinals, he overpowered Kazakhstan’s Zangar Nurlanuly in straight sets, winning 6-1, 6-4. This victory set up a historic all-Bulgarian final, as he will face Alexander Vasilev in the championship match on September 6, 2025.

