Who is Naomi Osaka's sister Mari? How is her relationship with their father? Everything to know about the Japanese's latest heartbreaking update

Naomi Osaka's sister, Mari Osaka, has made headlines with her startling claims of being on the receiving end of abuse from her father, Leonard Francois. The accusation paints a stark picture of her family life and the toll it must have taken on her to make such sensitive information public.

This is not something new in the world of tennis. Parents have put tremendous pressure on their children to succeed in the sport, at times crossing all boundaries. Plenty of players have opened up in the past about the hurtful treatment they received from their parents.

The incident involving the Osaka clan is another chapter in this tragic saga. With that in mind, here's a brief insight into the life of Mari Osaka and the accusations she has leveled against her father:

Who is Mari Osaka?

Mari Osaka is four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka's elder sister. A former tennis player herself, she hung up her racquet for good in 2021. She reached four finals on the ITF circuit during her playing days and attained a career-high ranking of No. 280 in singles.

Osaka made her debut on the WTA Tour in 2014, when she competed in the doubles event at the Bank of the West Classic. She made her singles debut five years later at the 2019 Miami Open after she received a wildcard into the main draw.

Since walking away from the sport, Osaka has focused on other endeavors, mainly in the field of fashion and art. She even designed her younger sibling's Met Gala outfit back in 2021.

Mari Osaka accuses her father Leonard Francois of abusing her since childhood

Mari Osaka at the 2019 Miami Open.

Mari Osaka took to Instagram to air her grievances against her father in a now-deleted post. She accused him of abusing her since she was young, and harassing her mother even now while trespassing into their home despite having a place of his own.

Osaka has now had enough of his behavior and threatened to call the cops if he violates their space ever again. Not only that, but she's ready to defend herself and her mother the next time, even going to the extent of killing him if the need arises.

"I want you to know how disappointed and disgusted I am in you, as a father and human being in general. You have failed in every way imaginable. You have abused me since I was young and continue to harass my mother," Mari Osaka wrote.

"You continue to emotionally abuse her and trespass into our home when you have your own. I'm making this public knowledge because you are a coward who hides behind his physical ability to beat me down and our refusal to call to cops on you. This is it, I'm really done with you and the next time I see your face I am calling the police. Consider this a threat," she added.

"The way you have hurt me and our family honestly I wont regret it if they kill you so yea come back to the house and threaten to beat me up again. I will fight back and I will fight for both of us. I will kill you unless you kill me first by bringing a gun like the coward you are," she wrote.

Screenshot of Mari Osaka's Instagram post.

Osaka concluded her post by stating that she has always been aware of the fact that she's the "daughter to the devil."

"So go ahead let's see what type of man you really are even though I've already known since birth I'm the daughter to the devil. God help me when he comes again," she wrote.

Osaka has provided no further updates regarding the matter, but one hopes that such a grave matter is handled with care and the family is safe.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline