Who is Rennae Stubbs? Meet the former doubles World No. 1 in Serena Williams' box at the 2022 US Open

Rennae Stubbs is Serena Williams' on-court advisor for the US Open and has frequently been seen with her during practice sessions and in her box during matches.

The Aussie joined forces with the 40-year-old following the latter's defeat to Emma Raducanu in Cincinnati. Speaking on Good Morning America, Stubbs said that she approached the American veteran to share a few tips which then extended to her being around the 23-time Major winner during all training sessions since.

"You know, we've been friends for so long, I've always talked to Serena about her career over the years, we've always sent text messages. But after she lost her match in Cincinnati, which was about two-and-a-half weeks ago, I sort of just said to her 'I have a couple of thoughts, if you want to hear them,' and she said, 'yea, of course.' " Stubbs said.

"And then I got on the practice court with her, she asked me if I'd get on the practice court with her and I said 'sure', and I've spent every day as much as I can with her in that time. My goal really is to just keep her happy," she added.

Stubbs had a pretty good doubles career and was the World No. 1 in the discipline. The Aussie has won six Grand Slam titles to her name, many of them with Lisa Raymond, who was her longtime partner, professionally and personally.

Stubbs and Raymond won their first Major doubles title at the 2000 Australian Open, beating Martina Hingis and Mary Pierce in the final. The Aussie also won the Mixed Doubles tournament that year, with Jared Palmer as her partner.

2001 was a memorable year for Stubbs as she won the Women's Doubles title with Raymond at Wimbledon and the US Open. She also triumphed at the Mixed Doubles competition at the latter event, partnering Todd Woodbridge.

Stubbs and Raymond lost just one Grand Slam final, at the French Open in 2002, going down 6-4, 6-2 to Virginia Ruano Pascual and Paola Suarez. The claycourt Major trophy is the only one missing from the Aussie's cabinet.

Her last Grand Slam title came at Wimbledon in 2004 with Cara Black as her partner. The pair beat Liezel Huber and Ai Sugiyama in the final.

Serena Williams is through to 2022 US Open third round

Serena Williams and Rennae Stubbs in practice

Having Rennae Stubbs as her advisor has surely benefitted Serena Williams as the 40-year-old has made it to the third round of the US Open with wins over Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit.

The 40-year-old will next face Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in the last 16 of the competition. If Serena Williams wins, she will be up against either Liudmila Samsonova or Aleksandra Krunic in the fourth round.

Luis. @serenapower_



40-year-old Serena Williams knocks out No. 2-seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 in 2h 27m to reach the 3rd round!!!!



Up next: Tomljanovic. THE LAST DANCE CONTINUES40-year-old Serena Williams knocks out No. 2-seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 in 2h 27m to reach the 3rd round!!!! #USOpen Up next: Tomljanovic. THE LAST DANCE CONTINUES40-year-old Serena Williams knocks out No. 2-seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 in 2h 27m to reach the 3rd round!!!! #USOpen Up next: Tomljanovic. https://t.co/27bio1KUWq

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh