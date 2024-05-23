"Who said the Danimal can't grind on the clay?" - Danielle Collins boasts after resounding 2R win over Katerina Siniakova at Strasbourg 2024

Danielle Collins' claycourt prowess was on display after she defeated Katerina Siniakova at the 2024 Internationaux de Strasbourg. Collins got the better of Siniakova by losing just three games on her way to the win.

The American tennis sensation dominated the first set and eventually won the set 6-1. The second set was fairly comfortable for the World No. 12 as well as she won 6-2.

Post the match, WTA's official Instagram account posted a Reel of Collins winning a point after hitting some great shots. Collins shared the post on her Instagram Story with the caption:

"Who said the Danimal can't grind on the clay?"

Danielle Collins' Instagram Story.

Collins has largely been in tremendous form in 2024. In April, she began her clay court season in style by winning the Charleston Open. In the WTA 500 tournament, Collins dropped only one set against second seed Ons Jabeur. The World No. 12 did not break much sweat defeating Sloane Stephens, Maria Sakkari, and Daria Kasatkina on her way to the title.

However, weeks later, the 30-year-old athlete faced defeat at the hands of World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open. The Belarusian was a nightmare for Collins again in the 2024 Italian Open semifinal.

Danielle Collins plans on doing her "homework" before facing Clara Burel at Strasbourg 2024 QF

Collins faced only two defeats in 21 matches before taking to the courts in Strasbourg.

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Ten

Following her second-round win, her next assignment is Frenchwoman Clara Burel in the quarterfinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg 2024. The pair has never gone up against each other before and Collins believes she will need to do her homework on Burel.

"I don’t believe we’ve played before. But yeah, she’s a great player and has had some great results this year. So I have to kind of sit down and do my homework," Collins said during her post-match interview.

Burel's Strasbourg Open campaign began with a win over former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova 7-5, 0-6, 6-1. Elina Svitolina took to the court against Burel in the round of 16 but faced a similar fate as Pliskova. Burel won the first set 7-6 (1), lost the second 4-6, and bagged the decider 6-1.

Burel will face the 2022 Australian Open runner-up, Collins, on May 23 for a place in the last four. A win for Collins will bring her into the WTA Top 10.