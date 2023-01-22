Who are Sebastian Korda's head coach and mentor? All you need to know about the former Davis Cup winners who have taken the American under their wing

Sebastian Korda is coached by Radek Stepanek and mentored by Andre Agassi.

The 22-year-old has an ATP title to his name and has beaten a few top players recently, most notably Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Australian Open. He beat the Russian 7-6(7), 6-3, 7-6(4) to book his place in the fourth round of the Asia-Pacific Major.

He has had an impressive start to the 2023 season, having previously reached the final of the Adelaide International 1, where he put in a tough fight against Novak Djokovic before losing 6-7(8), 7-6(4), 6-4.

Who is Sebastian Korda's coach?

Sebastian Korda in action at the 2023 Australian Open

Sebastian Korda is currently coached by former Top-10 player Radek Stepanek.

Stepanek had a decent singles career during which he won five ATP titles and attained a career-high ranking of eighth. However, it was the doubles circuit where he showed his best, winning the Australian Open in 2012 and the US Open. He also won the bronze medal in the mixed doubles event at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The Czech helped his country to back-to-back Davis Cup wins in 2012 and 2013.

The 44-year-old married fellow tennis player Nicole Vaidisova in 2010. The couple filed for divorce in 2013 but remarried in 2018.

Stepanek has a close association with Sebastian Korda's family as the latter's father Petr was his longtime coach.

“It’s definitely different. My dad coached him for 13 years and now Radek is coaching me. It’ll probably end up that I’ll coach his daughters if they play tennis and then so on and so on," Korda told the ATP.

Speaking further about Stepanek's influence on him, the World No. 31 said that the Czech was his 'big brother' growing up and that he was taken under his wing. He added that Stepanek took him to tournaments and got him used to the lifestyle of a tennis player.

“He was my big brother growing up. I only have two sisters, I never had a brother, but he was that guy for me. We’d go on family vacations together to the mountains to go ski, he’d take me to tournaments. He would take me under his wing, take me into the locker rooms, player dining and just get used to the tennis player lifestyle," Korda said.

"I think a lot of the success today is because of those moments. I’m very grateful to have been surrounded by him and also my dad for all those years growing up," he added.

Who is Sebastian Korda's mentor?

Former World No. 1 Andre Agassi is Sebastian Korda's mentor. He is considered to be among the best tennis players of all time and had a stellar career during which he won eight Grand Slam singles titles, among others.

Korda spoke about his conversation with Agassi after beating Medvedev and said that he was one of the most special people in his life who played a big part in his rise.

"Yeah, he texted me. He's going to bed now. That's the last thing he sent me. Yeah, he's one of the most special people in my life. We started talking during COVID in 2020. He's been one of the biggest parts in my rise. Just overall just as a tennis player, as a human being. We spend a lot of time together. Yeah, he's very special to me," the 22-year-old said.

